INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The No. 10-ranked Valdosta State softball team learned Monday morning that it is the No. 3-seed in the upcoming NCAA Division II South #2 Regional, hosted by the University of Tampa.
The Blazers will face No. 6-seed Rollins on Thursday at a time to be determined.
Host Tampa will battle Embry-Riddle in the other game on Thursday beginning the double elimination pod. The winner of the pod will then meet the South Region #1 pod winner in a best-of-three series May 19-20 at the highest remaining seed. The winner of the "Super Regional" will advance to the NCAA Division II Women's Softball National Championship, scheduled for May 26-31 at The Regency Athletic Complex at MSU Denver in Denver, Colo.
The South Region #1 pod, hosted by No. 1-seed Auburn Montgomery, pits AUM vs. No. 8-seed Tuskegee and No. 4-seed Nova Southeastern vs. No. 5-seed Alabama Huntsville in the double-elimination portion of the regional.
The Blazers, who won the NCAA South Regional last season and advanced to the program's fifth D2 National Championship in Denver, enter the regional in 2022 with a 34-11 record overall and went 21-5 in Gulf South Conference play. VSU went 1-2 in the Gulf South Conference Tournament last weekend in Oxford, Ala.
VSU has qualified for its 16th-straight trip to the NCAA postseason in 2022, as it is the second-longest current active streak in the country behind Alabama Huntsville's 19-straight appearances. VSU is 56-38 all-time in the NCAA postseason, as the 56 victories are good for eighth-most all-time in Division II. VSU won the national championship exactly ten yeas ago in 2012 and was runner-up in 2010 and 2014.
Rollins enters the regional with a 31-10 record and went 22-8 in Sunshine State Conference play this season. VSU ended Rollins' season in 2021 in the NCAA South Regional hosted by VSU.
Check back with vstateblazers.com for a preview of the regional later this week and links to the South Regional Championship website for links to live stats, streaming, ticket information and more.
