VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta State men’s golf team finished tied for seventh at the 2019 Cougar Invitational Tuesday, hosted by Columbus State University. The Blazers carded a 54-hole score of 860 and tied with Gulf South Conference member Delta State.
Georgia Southwestern won the team title over No. 4 Florida Southern on the first playoff hole as both teams finished tied with an 848 score. Top-ranked Lynn finished third with an 849 score, followed by No. 12 Saint Leo (852) and host No. 21 Columbus State finished tied for fifth with Lee University at 853.
Following VSU and Delta State, No. 2 Barry and No. 16 Limestone tied for ninth at 863, followed by No. 4 Florida Tech at 865 and Lincoln Memorial was 12th at 868. Queens (N.C.) finished 13th at 868, followed by No. 18 Carson-Newman at 871 and Wingate finished 15th at 874. Montevallo was 16th at 894, edging Clayton State by two strokes.
Individually, Georgia Southwestern’s Vincent Norman won medalist honors with a final round 68 for a 7-under 206 score on rounds of 71, 67 and 68. Jordan Doull of Columbus State and Zach Zediker of Delta State tied for second at 6-under 207. There was a five-way tie for fourth at 4-under 209.
VSU senior Jordan Long tied for 10th at 2-under 211 on rounds of 69, 70 and 72 for a 211 score to pace the team. Sophomore Chase Weathers tied for 22nd on rounds of 72, 70 and 72 for a 214, while sophomore Gage Smith tied for 51st with a 221 score after carding rounds of 74, 70 and 77. Junior AJ Ouimet fired a final round 72 to finish tied for 56th with a 222 score (71, 79, 72). Sophomore Davis Smith tied for 80th with a 228 score on rounds of 70, 75 and 83.
The Blazers return home to prepare for the Copperhead Championship, Oct. 14-15 at Copperhead at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla., hosted by West Florida.
