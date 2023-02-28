ALBANY – The Valdosta State men’s golf team fired a final round 295 to finish 14th at the Hurricane Invitational, hosted by Georgia Southwestern on the par 72, 7,024-yard Doublegate Country Club course in Albany, Ga.
No. 6-ranked North Georgia won the 17-team tournament with a 14-under 850 score, while No. 8 Nova Southeastern finished second at 855, followed by the host and tenth-ranked Georgia Southwestern, who moved up four spots Tuesday with a final round 283 to finish third and a 54-hole score of 856. There No. 42 Columbus State tied with No. 1 Anderson (S.C.) for fourth with an 863 score. There was a four-way tie for sixth at 866.
Anderson’s Reece Coleman, ranked sixth nationally, finished with a 7-under 209 score, edging Tampa’s Jonty Marshall and North Georgia’s Evan Thompson by one stroke. Nova Southeastern’s Josep Serra and Carson-Newman’s Hayden Hunneke tied for fourth at 212.
For the Blazers, four of the five players shot 75 or better for the final round as senior Chase Weathers finished tied for 49th with a 223 score (76,75,72), while freshman Joshua Burki tied for 55th with a 224 score (75,76,73). Sophomore Chase Long tied with freshman Ty Folsom for 64th each with a 228 score. Long carded rounds of 76, 75 and 77, while Folsum finished with rounds of 74, 79 and 75. Sophomore Gage Winkler tied for 82nd with a 234 score on rounds of 77, 82 and 75. VSU edged West Georgia by one stroke as the only Gulf South Conference schools competing in the tournament.
The Blazers finished with 171 pars and 27 birdies for the tournament, while Burki led the team in par 3 scoring at +2 for a 3.17 average, while Weathers was +3 in par 4 scoring at 4.10 and Long was best on the team in par 5 scoring at -4 for a 4.67 average. Weathers and Burki finished tied for third in most pars with 39, while Long had the most birdies with eight.
VSU returns home to prepare for the First Federal Southeastern Collegiate, Mar. 13-14 at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta.
