Blazer Football to hold first scrimmage Saturday

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State football team will hold its first scrimmage of the spring season Saturday at 11:15 a.m., at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Following the scrimmage will be Blazer Kids Day, beginning at 1 p.m.
The Blazers are in the midst of spring practice under first year head coach Tremaine Jackson and Saturday's scrimmage will be the ninth practice of the spring season and has been moved to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium from the VSU Field House. The scrimmage is free and open to the public.
Following the scrimmage on Saturday, the football team will host Blazer Kids Day with check in for the event beginning at 12 p.m. outside the stadium. Parking is available in the University Center Parking Lot. Campers and guests are free to watch practice until the camp begins at 1 p.m.
At 1 p.m., there will be a welcome and introduction, followed by a group stretch and races at 1:10. The football team and coaches will go through drill stations from 1:20 p.m. to 2:10 p.m., when the camp closes with a group picture.
The camp is free of charge and there will be NO lunch or camp shirt provided. The football program asks that campers prepare accordingly, and if you have any questions, please let us know. Our camp director, Brandon Johnson-Farrell, can be contacted via email bjohnsonfarrell@valdosta.edu.
Following the scrimmage, there will be practices back at the field house on Mar. 29 and Mar. 31, to round out the month of March at 8:05 a.m.
See the remaining spring schedule below as spring practice will culminate in the annual spring game, set for Apr. 8 at 7 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Practices are open to the public and dates/times of practice can change without notice.
2022 VSU Football Spring Practice
All practices will be at the VSU Athletic Fieldhouse / Dates and times subject to change without notice
Mar. 26 – 11:15 a.m. (Full Pads) at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium
Mar. 29 – 8:05 a.m. (Shells)
Mar. 31 – 8:05 a.m. (Shells)
Apr. 2 – 11:15 a.m. (Full Pads)
Apr. 5 – 8:05 a.m. (Shells)
Apr. 7 – 8:05 a.m. (Helmets)
Apr. 8 – 7 p.m. (Full Pads) at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium
