Blazer football to hold annual Spring Game Friday evening

VALDOSTA – The back-to-back-to-back Gulf South Conference champion Valdosta State football team will hold its annual spring game Friday evening at 7 p.m., at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The game is free and open to the public.
This year's format, under new head coach Tremaine Jackson, will feature four, 12-minute quarters with a running clock. The clock will stop like normal in the final two minutes of each quarter. Other than kickoff returns, it will be conducted like a normal game.
Earlier this week, the Blazer football team had a "draft" for the Red and Black teams. Quarterback Ivory Durham is the captain of the Red Team, while linebacker Jameon Gaskin is the captain of the Black Team.
"Obviously, our quarterback position with Ivory and Sammy (Edwards) there, they've really done a really good job," Jackson said. "Our O-line has gotten better and better. We're creating depth there. In the receiver room, we've seen some guys step up. Travon Roberts has been lights out this spring. On the defensive line, a guy like Tae Martin, he's been really good and then at linebacker, Jameon Gaskin, who's been lights out so we're growing. We were able to install some systems in 15 practices so we're starting to grasp them and look better every day."
The Blazers are coming off a 12-2 season in 2021 and a runner-up finish in the national championship game. VSU went 6-1 during Gulf South Conference play and shared the league-title with West Florida.
Jackson was hired in January, 2022, as the 11th head football coach in program history. He answered a few questions on the upcoming spring game, how the spring season has gone for the Blazers and how the first few months on the job have been for him.
"We're going to have a lot of fun, really execute in different teams where it's not so much 1s versus 2s – it's really a good mixture of guys on each team," Jackson said. "Most of all, I'm looking forward to our Junior Day and our fans coming out and it just being a great day for us.
"It's Valdosta State football, so everybody wants to be a Blazer. That's what we found out really, really quickly. (Friday), we get a chance to showcase who the Blazers are from the inside out of our program – from who we are as coaches to what we look like on the field to the players that are coming back. It's a showcase. It's a showcase for recruits to see what they'll be joining and to have that many people pre-registered and signed up is really exciting for us."
Following the spring game, the Blazers will finish out the semester academically and then move into summer conditioning before August camp begins. VSU has five exciting home games for next fall at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.