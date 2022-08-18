Blazer football third in Preseason AFCA Top 25

VALDOSTA – Coming off a national runner-up finish in 2021, the Valdosta State football team was picked third in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Preseason Division II Top 25, released by the organization Monday.
Defending national champion Ferris State took home all 30 first-place votes for the top spot and 750 points, while Northwest Missouri State, who finished fourth last season, was second with 661 points, just five points ahead of the Blazers (656). Colorado School of Mines, who VSU defeated in a national semifinal last season, was picked fourth (654), while Grand Valley State rounded out the top five with 596 points.
Shepherd was sixth in the poll, followed by Angelo State for seventh. VSU also defeated Bowie State last season on its run to the title game as the Bulldogs are eighth in the preseason poll. Harding was ninth and Notre Dame (Ohio) rounded out the top ten. Gulf South members West Florida (11th) and West Georgia (12th) follow the Falcons, while Kutztown is 13th, Nebraska-Kearney is 14th and Newberry is 15th.
Albany State is 18th in the poll, while Lenoir-Rhyne is tied for 19th to round out Super Region Two who earned a top 25 spot and Delta State, Virginia Union and West Alabama all are among others receiving votes.
The Blazers finished 12-2 last season and went 6-1 in GSC play to earn a share of the league title for the third-straight season of winning the league either outright or shared. VSU defeated West Georgia in the second round of the playoffs, followed by the wins over Bowie State and Colorado School of Mines, before coming up short in the national title game against Ferris State.
The Blazers enter the 2022 campaign with new head coach Tremaine Jackson at the help and welcome back a plethora of talent, including six preseason all-conference honorees in senior quarterback Ivory Durham, senior running backs Seth McGill and Jamar Thompkins, along with senior offensive lineman Jeremiah Campbell. Senior Jameon Gaskin was named to the all-preseason team at linebacker, while sophomore kicker Estin Thiele also was named to the team. Durham also was named to the Lindy's Sports Magazine Preseason All-America team earlier this summer.
VSU has six exciting home games at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium this season, beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, versus Keiser University at 7 p.m. The season-opener marks the first Thursday football game at VSU since 2015, and the first time opening a season on a Thursday since 1993.
Season tickets and single game tickets are on sale now through the VSU Athletic Ticket Office by calling 229-333-SEAT (7328).
