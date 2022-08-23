Blazer football tabbed No. 2 in D2Football.com Preseason Top 25

VALDOSTA – Defending national runner-up Valdosta State was picked second in the D2Football.com Top 25, Sunday evening by Brandon Misener of D2Football.com.
The Blazers, who finished 12-2 last season and 6-1 in Gulf South Conference play earning a share of the program's third-straight Gulf South Conference title and ninth overall in program history, are sitting right behind defending national champion Ferris State. Colorado School of Mines, who VSU defeated in the national semifinal last season, 34-31, in third in the poll, followed by Northwest Missouri State and Grand Valley State rounds out the top five.
West Florida is seventh in the poll, while West Georgia is tenth. Bowie State, who VSU also defeated in the playoffs last season, is 12th, Newberry is 19th, Albany State is 20th and Lenoir-Rhyne is 22nd among other teams in Super Region Two.
VSU was picked third in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 (AFCA) released earlier this month. Ferris State was tabbed the favorite in that poll, followed by Northwest Missouri State, VSU, Colorado School of Mines and Grand Valley State for the top five. Bowie State was eighth in the poll, while West Florida was 11th and West Georgia came in at 12th. Newberry sat 15th, followed by Albany State at 18th and Lenoir-Rhyne was tied for 19th among other Super Region Two teams. Delta State, Virginia Union and West Alabama all were among others receiving votes.
Last week, FloSports announced its Gulf South Conference preview with VSU and West Florida leading the charge, once again.
Just ten days out, the Blazers are primed and ready to open the Tremaine Jackson era on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium versus No. 7 (NAIA) Keiser. Check back with vstateblazers.com for more information throughout the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.