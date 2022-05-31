Blazer football second in Lindy's Preseason Top 25; Durham named Preseason All-America

VALDOSTA – Coming off a national championship runner-up finish in 2021, the Valdosta State football team is ranked second in the 2022 Lindy's Sports Division II Preseason Top 25 magazine, which is on newsstands now.
Defending national champion Ferris State leads the rankings, followed by VSU and Colorado School of Mines is third. Grand Valley State (Mich.) sits fourth, while Northwest Missouri State rounds out the top five. Shepherd (W.Va.) is sixth, followed by Bowie State (Md.), Angelo State (Texas), Notre Dame (Ohio) and West Florida rounds out the top ten. West Georgia is 13th, while Lenoir-Rhyne is 16th, Albany State is 19th and Newberry is 24th to round out teams ranked in Super Region Two.
In addition, rising senior quarterback Ivory Durham earned a spot on the magazine's All-Division II Team as the first team quarterback. Shorter tight end Kyle Morlock and West Georgia place kicker Omar Cervantes were named to the second team.
Durham, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., heads into his final campaign following a standout season in 2021. Durham was one of three players on the team to rush for over 1,000 yards for the season with 1,012 yards on the ground and 13 rushing scores. He started all 14 games under center, going 244 of 406 passing for 3,425 yards, 32 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Durham also had one reception for four yards and a touchdown. Durham earned second team all-conference honors in 2021 and named second team D2CCA All-Super Region Two.
The Blazers, under first year head coach Tremaine Jackson, open the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m., versus Keiser University (Fla.) at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. This marks the first Thursday night football game at VSU since 2015, and the first time opening the season on a Thursday since 1993.
Season tickets are on sale now for football. The 2021 schedule features five exciting home games at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium and the potential for a sixth with the GSC Bracket Challenge on Nov. 12 versus an opponent to be named at a later date.
Call 229-333-SEAT (7328) to purchase your season tickets.
