VALDOSTA—Valdosta State football is near the midway mark of their fall schedule. The Blazers hosted a student night on Wednesday for the VSU community. The open practice featured team and position drills and a live scrimmage as well. The Blazers will continue to work their way through the fall schedule as they move towards the Meet the Blazers event on Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. A scrimmage will precede the event and is slated to begin at 8 a.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
