VALDOSTA –– Due to the potential for inclement weather early this weekend, the Valdosta State baseball series versus West Georgia has been moved to Sunday, Apr. 18, and Monday, Apr. 19.
VSU originally was supposed to play a doubleheader versus the Wolves on Saturday and a single game Sunday, but now will play the twin bill Sunday beginning at 1 p.m., and the single game Monday at 2 p.m. All games this season will be nine-innings.
Fans can access links to live stats, audio/video streaming and ticket information for the games at vstateblazers.com on the baseball schedule page.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy for home games at Billy Grant Field at Tommy Thomas Park and face coverings will be required at all times for all guests over the age of two (2).
