VALDOSTA – Following an eight-game road trip, the No. 17 Valdosta State baseball team returned home to host Georgia College in a midweek Contest Tuesday evening and dropped a 5-4 decision to the Bobcats.
GC scored one run in the fifth and two in the eighth as VSU held a 4-2 lead after three innings.
Blazer junior Jacob Harper was named Guardian Bank Blazer Player of the Game as he was 2 for 3 with a run scored and four RBI, including a two-run home run. VSU fell to 13-6 on the year, while GC improved to 5-11.
A single through the right side and a double down the left field line put two on for Georgia College in the top of the second with one out. Trevor Knowles put down a great bunt for a squeeze and was safe at first for a 1-0 lead. Hunter Baker singled through the right side for a 2-0 lead as Knowles was caught in a run down for the second out.
With two out in the bottom of the second, Harper went deep with sophomore Jovanni Canegitta at second for a 2-2 lead and Harper’s second home run of the season. An error put two on for the Blazers and the top of the order. A walk loaded the bases, but the Bobcats got out of the jam with a fielder’s choice as the Blazers left the bags full.
Two walks with one out put the Blazers in business in the bottom of the third. Following a ground out moving the runners to second and third, and, with a 3-2 count to Harper, he laced a two RBI single to left for a 4-2 lead.
An error by the Blazers led to a two out RBI triple from Gabriel Weurth for a 4-3 VSU lead in the top of the fifth. On a 1-2 count with two away, VSU made a move to the bullpen in favor of junior Zane Stephens, replacing senior Marvin De La Hoz. Stephens got a foul out for the final out of the inning as GC left a man stranded at third.
With two out and a man on in the top of the eighth, the Blazers went to the bullpen in favor of senior Brandon Raiden, replacing Stephens, who had pitched three strong innings with three strikeouts in relief and no hits allowed. A stolen base and the fourth error of the game on the Blazers on the throw down to second put the tying run at third. On a 1-2 count, GC’s Jack Weatherford doubled down the right field line for a 4-4 score. Brandon Bellflower then singled to left, plating Weatherford for a 5-4 score. Raiden got a fielder’s choice to get out of the inning.
A walk to Canegitta began the bottom of the eighth, but GC reliever Reid Robertson got a fly out for the first out. GC went to the bullpen, once again, for John Raines. A passed ball moved Canegitta to second and a hit batsmen put Harper at first with two on and one away. Following a strikeout, graduate student JP Gates came in as a pinch-hitter and, on a 2-2 count, Raines fanned Gates for the final out of the inning.
Heading to the bottom of the ninth and the top of the order up for the Blazers, who were looking for some last at bat heroics. A hit batsmen put the tying run on base with nobody out. Junior David Crawford stole second to get into scoring position, but a foul out and a pop out followed for two away. A groundout to second ended the game as VSU’S string of 13-straight midweek victories dating back to 2021 was snapped.
Raiden (1-1) took the loss, going 0.1 innings, allowing two hits and one earned run. Stephens finished with three innings of work, allowing one earned run and fanning three. For the Bobcats, Bellflower was 3 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI. Robertson (1-0) earned the win, while Raines earned his second save of the season.
The Blazers continue at home this weekend with a key Gulf South Conference series against rival West Georgia for the Red Clay Rivalry Series. The Blazers and Wolves begin the series Friday evening at 5 p.m., followed by a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m.
BASEBALL SCHEDULE ALTERED
Due to the threat of inclement weather Friday in Valdosta, the Valdosta State baseball series against West Georgia has been moved from Friday-Saturday to Saturday-Sunday.
The series now will be a doubleheader at Billy Grant Field at Tommy Thomas Park on Saturday, Mar. 11 beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a single game Sunday, Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.
The Blazers, who moved to 20th in the newest Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Top 25 and 22nd in the latest National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Top 25 enter with a 13-6 record overall and a 6-3 mark in Gulf South Conference play, while West Georgia is 15th in NCBWA and 29th in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and are 14-3 overall and 7-2 in GSC play.
The series also is part of the Red Clay Rivalry as UWG leads 4.5 to 2.5 in the Red Clay Rivalry Series so far this season. VSU won the inaugural Red Clay Rivalry matchup in 2021-22, 7-4.
Fans can access links to live stats, audio/video streaming, ticket information and more at vstateblazers.com on the baseball schedule page. The games also will be broadcast on 94.3 WJEM FM in Valdosta with Bill Malone having the call.
