VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta State baseball and softball season-openers have been altered due to inclement weather in both Valdosta and in Gulf Shores, Ala. VSU softball’s second game for Friday against Miles College also has been cancelled.
The VSU baseball opener with Embry-Riddle, scheduled for 5 p.m., Friday at Billy Grant Field at Tommy Thomas Park, has been cancelled. The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m. as originally scheduled with both games being nine-innings. Friday’s game will not be rescheduled.
Check back with vstateblazers.com on both the baseball and softball pages for further updates.
