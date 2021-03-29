Blazer baseball lights up hit column, but drops weekend series to West Florida

VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta State Blazers dropped its weekend series against West Florida, losing both games of Saturday's doubleheader by scores of 7-4 and 15-10.
It was a hitting fest as the Blazers (14-7, 12-6 Gulf South Conference) stacked up 24 hits during the doubleheader, led by Jordan Holt who hit a perfect five-for-five from the dish during game one. Logan Stephens, Jacob Harper, and Jakob Sessa were tied for the lead with two RBI. UWF recorded 33 hits on the day with 16 in the first game and 17 in game two. The Blazers left an ample number of runners left on, totaling 29, with 17 stranded during game one. VSU's pitching core threw 12 strikeouts during the doubleheader while facing 82 batters.
The Blazers will hit the road next weekend for a weekend series at Delta State. The Blazers will play a single game Friday, Apr. 2 at 6 p.m. ET, followed by a doubleheader Saturday, Apr. 3 with first pitch set for 2 p.m. ET. Fans can access links to live stats, audio/video streaming and ticket information for the games at vstateblazers.com on the baseball schedule page.
No. 13 WEST FLORIDA 7, No. 26 VALDOSTA STATE 4
The Argonauts got off to a hot start and set the pace early as it was able to cross three runners across home plate in the first. Holt was able to start the bats for the Blazers, trying to get things going with two outs in the second, but was left stranded. UWF was able to push one more runner across off an RBI triple to make it 4-0 after the top of the third.
The Blazers tried to get into a rhythm as Ben Rowdon hit a single up the middle and David Maberry pushed him to second off a single of his own. The first runner in scoring position for the Blazers was left stranded though, as UWF got out of the inning from a pop out.
The Blazers gained momentum though and carried over its hits to the fourth as Stephens got things started with a single. Jowenrick Daantji smacked a double towards the gap, followed by a dribbler single from Holt, to jack the bases with no outs. After the Argonauts forced an out, Jisjar Clotida came in to pinch hit and hit a high ball that the right fielder lost in the sky, driving in the Blazers first run. The Blazers were only able to convert one run off the bases loaded, no out opportunity as West Florida was able to squeeze out of the inning.
The Argonauts were able to tack on a run in the fifth and sixth to increase its lead to 6-1. The Blazers looked to sprout a comeback in the bottom of the sixth as its first three batters found the base pads to load them up with no outs. The Argonauts defense came up strong though as it was able to force three straight outs, leaving three Blazers stranded once again.
The Argonauts were able to record its third straight inning with a run to widen its lead. In the seventh, a leadoff double by EJ Doskow got things started as Daanntji was drilled by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Holt singled up the middle to bring up another bases loaded situation, this time with one out. One out quickly turned to three as the Blazers grounded into a double play to end the inning. The Blazers left the Argonauts run less in the next inning and put itself in another bases loaded situation. With one out, three Blazers were on the base pads looking to ease the six-run deficit. A passed ball gave Rowdon the go ahead to send it home and tack on a run, but like before, UWF got out of the inning only surrendering one run.
In a last-ditch effort to tie the weekend series at one, the Blazers had some ground to make up in the ninth. Down five, Daantji saw four straight balls to draw a walk followed by a single by Holt. Ryan Delnegro found first off a single to jack the bases with three outs left in the ball game. Ralph Morla Jr. sent a high fly ball into the outfield for a sacrifice fly, followed by an RBI from Rowdon, to cut the Blazers deficit to a trio of runs. With the tying run at the plate, the Argonauts were able to get the final two outs and take the first game of the doubleheader.
No. 13 WEST FLORIDA 15, No. 26 VALDOSTA STATE 10
The Argonauts were able to get on the board first off a passed ball to take control early once again. The Blazers had other plans though as it came out of the gate hot, starting off with a Collin Teegarden single. Maberry matched Teegarden with one of his own to put a runner in scoring position, bringing up Stephens. Stephens went on to blast a deep ball towards left for a triple which brought in both runners, giving the Blazers its first lead of the day. Daantji was hit by a pitch, followed by a Chase Coker walk, to load the bases. Holt played his pitches well as he drew four balls for a walk, bringing in Stephens from third to take a 3-1 lead after one.
UWF got its bats rolling in the next inning where the Argonauts were able to cross three runners across home plate to take the lead. Both teams were run less during the third which brought up the West Florida offense once again in the fourth. The Argonauts bats remained hot as it scored six runs off six hits to give it the 10-3 lead.
Teegarden looked to get things started in the fourth as he drew a walk and found second off a passed ball. Maberry hit a sacrifice fly to put Teegarden 90 feet away from home, followed by a Stephens walk and Daantji hit by pitch to load the bases. With one out, Coker took one for the team and advanced to first off a hit by pitch. The Argonauts forced its second out, but Doskow drew a walk to bring Stephens home. Working his way into a 2-2 count, Sessa sent a double far into left field to bring in two runners and put the game in reach at 10-7 after four innings.
A UWF double in the sixth brought another baserunner across home, extending its lead to four. Now with nine outs to work with, the Blazers looked to get things rolling sooner than later. Sessa led off the seventh with a double towards the fence, putting himself in scoring position right away. Rowdon pushed Sessa up a bag off a ground out followed by a sacrifice fly from Teegarden to bring him home. UWF forced a third out to end the inning now only up three.
The Argonauts kept up, making it harder for a VSU comeback as it recorded four runs in the eighth and forced three VSU outs. The Blazers only had three outs to work with down seven, looking for a long shot of a comeback. Clotida led off with a single, followed by a deep blast out-of-the-park from Harper, his first of the season, to close the gap to 15-10. Rowdon was patient at the plate, drawing a walk off a full count, followed by a Maberry walk to put two runners on. UWF settled into a groove though to end the game, sweeping the weekend series.
