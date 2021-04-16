VALDOSTA, Ga - The Valdosta State baseball team wraps up home play this weekend against West Georgia at Billy Grant Field at Tommy Thomas Park. The matchup is set for a doubleheader starting Sunday, Apr. 18, with first pitch at 1 p.m., followed by a single game the following day at 2 p.m.
VSU originally was supposed to play a doubleheader versus the Wolves on Saturday and a single game Sunday, but due to the potential for inclement weather, the Blazers now will play the twin bill Sunday beginning at 1 p.m., and the single game Monday at 2 p.m. All games this season will be nine-innings.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be limited capacity at Billy Grant Field at Tommy Thomas Park during all home baseball games. A hard, limited capacity of 230 (two hundred thirty) fans will be admitted to each home game. Face coverings will be required at all times for all guests over the age of 2. Fans are encouraged to come to Billy Grant Field early to ensure admittance. Doors will open one (1) hour before each game and ticket prices for adults is $5 and senior (65+) and youth (5-College w/ID) ticket prices at $3.
The Blazers (17-12, 15-11 Gulf South Conference) are coming off a series sweep against West Alabama after breaking its six-game losing slump. VSU came away with 30 runs off 31 hits, highlighted by a 19-4 victory completed in seven innings. VSU saw two walk-offs during the three-game series with a thrilling three-run ninth inning to win game one. Logan Stephens stayed patient at the plate with the bases loaded to work towards a 3-2 count which turned into a walk-off walk. In the closeout game, VSU was tied with UWA at three until Stephens reached on an error, driving in Chase Coker. Nick Lewis finished the series with eight hits and five RBI as Elijah Gill led in the pitching category with 12 strikeouts.
West Georgia enters with a 14-16 record overall and a 13-14 mark in the GSC. The Wolves were able to take its weekend series against Union two games to one while scoring 27 runs. The Wolves took one game of Sunday's doubleheader but were able to come back and win big with a final score of 14-6. UWG allowed 22 runs off 29 hits where it had the edge with 33 hits.
The Wolves are led by senior Dan Oberst who sits at a .405 batting average with a team high 41 RBI with 49 hits. The senior has five doubles on the season during his 121 at-bats with 14 home runs. Sophomore Brody Wortham is also hitting at a .405 clip with 49 hits and 16 RBI. Wortham is one of two Wolves to compete in all 30 games this season and has the most doubles with 10. Junior Jason Fointno sits with a .304 clip and leads the team with 10 stolen bases off 12 attempts.
On the bump, the Wolves have a combined 231 strikeouts and allow a batting average of .304 with a 7.58 ERA. Sophomore Peyton Berry leads UWG with a 5.00 ERA in the 36 innings he's pitched in three starts. The sophomore has a record of 1-3 with 40 hits, 24 runs – 20 earned, four saves and a team-high 50 strikeouts. Berry allows a batting average of .263 with four doubles and seven home runs. The Wolves leading starting pitcher, Jack Rasmussen, holds a 2-1 record in the eight games he's started. He's seen 36.2 innings and holds a 6.87 ERA off 32 runs – 28 earned. Rasmussen has allowed 41 hits while fanning 33 batters for a batting average of .281. As a whole, the pitching core has let up 323 hits and 246 runs – 215 earned.
As a team, the Wolves are hitting .304 off of 1035 at-bats and have 315 hits for second in the GSC. West Georgia has scored 204 runs on the year with 54 doubles, 30 home runs and 170 RBI. The Wolves have forced 116 walks with 209 strikeouts.
Among everyday starters, the Blazers are led by Lewis who is hitting .396 from the dish, good for sixth in the GSC. Lewis also leads the team with 42 hits which is good for seventh in the GSC and 38th in the nation. He has 13 doubles on the year for best on the team and sixth in the nation. Right behind Lewis is David Maberry with 40 hits off 109 at-bats, good for a .367 batting average. Maberry leads the team with five home runs and 33 RBI. Ben Rowdon plays the base pads well where he finds himself 19th in the nation with 14 stolen bases. Jordan Holt, who has 36 at-bats, is hitting at a .417 clip off 15 hits, one double, one triple, and one home run.
As a team, the Blazers are third in the league hitting .300 on 299 of 998 from the plate, while scoring 214 runs for 31st in the nation and third in the GSC. The Blazers have knocked down 64 doubles, six triples, 19 home runs and 192 RBI. The team is slugging .433 and reach base at a .398 clip, have been walked 135 times, hit 38 times and fanned 216 times. VSU has 38 errors on the year for a .964 fielding percentage.
On the bump, VSU holds a 4.51 ERA in 253.2 innings for sixth best in the league. The Blazers have allowed 265 hits, 158 runs – 127 earned, walked 86 and fanned 268. The opposition is hitting .270 against the Blazers with 54 doubles and 20 home runs. Senior Tristan Cone is 4-3 with a 5.12 ERA in 51.0 innings with 52 strikeouts. Cone has allowed 53 hits and has walked just 12 batters. Gill leads the team with his 67 strikeouts while holding an overall record of 2-3. He has allowed 47 hits with 29 runs – 23 earned, for a 4.09 ERA.
Following the series versus West Georgia, VSU will finish its season on the road with a weekend series against Christian Brothers Apr. 24-25, followed by its final regular season games at Alabama Huntsville.
