VALDOSTA – Junior Jose Crisostomo Bock's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning of game two allowed the Valdosta State baseball team to pick up two key wins over visiting Auburn Montgomery Saturday afternoon, taking game one of the series 10-0 in eight innings and game two, 4-3 in eight innings to win the Gulf South Conference series on Senior Day.
The Blazers improved to 25-11 on the year and 15-8 in the GSC, while AUM fell to 24-16 on the year and 13-10 in the GSC.
In game one, the Blazers wasted no time getting on the board as the team posted two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Bock singled to left field, allowing junior Ryan Romano to advance to third base. Bock then stole second base, forcing an error by AUM's defense, and allowed Romano to score. Junior EJ Doskow followed the play up with a sacrifice fly to left field, plating Bock for a 2-0 lead.
The Blazers posted two more runs in the bottom of the second inning as junior Orlando Adams singled to AUM's shortstop and stole second base. Sophomore Jacob Harper then doubled down the left field line, allowing Adams to for a 3-0 lead. Later, freshman Anthony Gutierrez grounded out to third base, allowing graduate student Mike Christopolous to score and push the Blazers' lead to 4-0.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, redshirt senior Luke Ard hit an RBI single to the right side to give the Blazers a 5-0 lead. Then, in the bottom of the eighth, the Blazer offense exploded, plating eight runs to cross home plate. Junior Bryson Gandy blasted a two run home run, his third of the season, to begin the Blazers' scoring campaign. After the round-tripper, Doskow followed up the play with an RBI single through the left side to score Romano. Later in the frame, senior Jisjar Clotida singling through the right side allowing junior Jason Norris and freshman Cory McCann to score to complete the run-rule victory.
AUM utilized eight pitchers during the game and combined for three strikeouts, 11 hits, 10 runs with eight being earned and seven walks. Blazer sophomore JJ Finn (4-3) collected the win and combined efforts with junior Brandon Raiden for six strikeouts, one walk, seven hits and the shutout.
In game two, Gandy began the bottom of the first inning with a double into right field and Romano hit a ground out to third base to advance Gandy to third. Doskow then grounded out to shortstop to allow Gandy to cross home to give VSU an early lead, 1-0.
From there, the score remained the same as Valdosta State stranding one runner on base in the second inning, two in the third inning, and two in the fifth inning. In the top of the seventh inning, AUM tied the game 1-1 from an RBI double to right field. VSU was unable to get a run across home in the bottom of the inning, forcing the game into extra innings.
In the top of the eighth inning, a balk and a Blazer miscue gave AUM a 3-1 lead.
In another thrilling, last at bat victory, Gandy blasted a two-run home run to tie the game 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth. After Doskow singled to center field and reached third off an errant throw by the AUM catcher on a stolen base attempt by Doskow, Bock walked it off with an RBI single, plating Doskow for the 4-3 victory.
Juniors Kevin Tomas, Zach Henderson and graduate Adrian Garrastazu (2-1) combined efforts on the mound and fanned eight batters, while holding AUM to three runs - one earned, five hits and two walks. AUM's pitching staff combined for two strikeouts and gave up five hits, three walks and four runs with two earned.
The Blazers are back in action on April 19, for a midweek, non-conference game at Saint Leo at 5 p.m. Following the meeting with the Lions the Blazers will travel to Pensacola, Fla., for the final GSC series of the year with the West Florida Argonauts on April 22-23. VSU then closes the regular season on Apr. 27 at home versus Flagler at 6 p.m.
For all updates on Blazer baseball, visit vstatebalazers.com or follow Valdosta State Athletics on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.