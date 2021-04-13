VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta State baseball game versus Flagler College, scheduled for Wednesday, Apr. 21, at Billy Grant Field at Tommy Thomas Park has been canceled. The game will not be made up.
The Blazers will host its final home series of the season this weekend with its tilt versus West Georgia Saturday, Apr. 17, and Sunday, Apr. 18. Fans can access links to live stats, audio/video streaming and ticket information for the games at vstateblazers.com on the baseball schedule page.
