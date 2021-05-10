OXFORD, Ala. –– The Valdosta State Blazers fell 13-7 in its elimination game versus the Flames in the 2021 Gulf South Conference Championship, ending its conference tournament run. The Blazers now will await an at-large berth to the NCAA South Regional as the NCAA Division II Baseball Championship field is scheduled to be unveiled May 23 at 10 p.m. ET on NCAA.com
The Blazers (25-16, 22-13 Gulf South Conference) were led by Nick Lewis once again who batted in three runners while being one of four Blazers to record a pair of hits. VSU was able to get ahead by one after its first at-bat, but Lee quickly took the lead which forced VSU to play from behind. Lee tacked on two more in the second before VSU was able to add one off a wild pitch. Lee kept up its pace as it was able to score four runs in the bottom of the inning but VSU answered right back with four of its own. Lee always had the answer though as it scored a pair of runs to put its lead to seven. The Blazers were able to add one more in the seventh, but it wasn't enough as it fell to the Flames in the elimination game. VSU was able to record 10 hits off 37 at-bats as Lee added 13 to its seasons total off 35 at-bats. Both teams left nine runners stranded as Lee took the advantage with four more total strikeouts than the Blazers.
No. 1-SEED LEE 13, No. 4-SEED VALDOSTA STATE 7
Lewis got things started for the Blazers with a single towards center and was able to reach third off a fielding and throwing error. The errors paid off for VSU as a wild pitch sent Lewis home to give the Blazers a quick 1-0 lead. The Blazers lead wouldn't last long though as a RBI single followed by a grand slam put the Blazers behind by four. Nothing was going for the Blazers in the second as Lee continued to hammer down with two more runs to extend its lead.
Ben Rowdon was able to make it around the diamond all on his own, starting off with a double towards left followed by a stolen base to put him at third. Another wild pitch was enough to send Rowdon across home plate, chiseling away at the margin. Lee continued on in the third though where it was able to push four runners home to put VSU down big a third of the way through the game.
Down nine, VSU looked to rally sooner than later to try and avoid a late game push. Ryan Delnegro, followed by Jacob Harper and Collin Teegarden, jacked the bases with one out for a promising look at some runs. Lee forced a second out, but Lewis came up to the plate and smacked a bases clearing double for three RBI. An advancement on the throw followed by a wild pitch scored Lewis to make a comeback more promising, now down just five. Lee would get two back in the fourth to make it a seven-run deficit for the Blazers.
VSU was able to leave the Flames scoreless for the first time in the fifth inning but couldn't get things started the following inning. Another scoreless inning for the Flames gave VSU a little momentum as David Maberry blasted the third pitch of his at-bat for a solo homerun to cut the deficit to just six. The Blazers tried to get some more runs on the board in the eighth as it was able to load the bases with two outs, but Lee was able to get out of the jam with no runs scored for the Blazers. VSU was dialed in defensively as it only allowed three hits in its final four innings, hoping to get some runs in its final offensive showing. Jakob Sessa was the only Blazer to get on base though as Lee was able to close out the game with the win.
