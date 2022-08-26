Blast off: Booth’s big day powers Valwood past Tiftarea

HAHIRA – The Valwood Lady Valiants (3-1) got hits early and often as they beat region rival Tiftarea Academy (2-3) 11-5.
The Lady Valiants rode on the strength of sophomore catcher Graceigh Booth. Booth had two home runs and three RBIs on the day.
Head coach Courtney Carter praised Booth for her strong performance.
“Everybody knows Gracieigh Booth can hit,” Carter said. “She's got a good reputation for it, but to see her go out there and hit two home runs in one game, hit a home run and walk and then getting another one, it's just keeping your head in there if you hit a home run and being able to do a second time shows a lot of maturity on her part. We're glad to have her today.”
Booth quickly got the scoring started in the bottom of the first with her first home run as she sent the ball flying into the scoreboard. The homer also brought in junior Madison Waters as Valwood took a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Valiants stretched their lead to 6-0 in the bottom of the second. Waters, Jenna Foster, Ranada Vinson and Lucy Spikes all scored as Valwood nearly batted around during the stretch.
The Lady Panthers began chipping away at the deficit in the top of the third, scoring two runs in the frame. A double from Ali Strenth brought in Elli Bryan, while another double from Mackenzie Matthews allowed Strenth to score.
After a quick end to the bottom of the third, the Lady Valiants found themselves in a hole in the top of the fourth as miscues led to two runners being in scoring position. However, the Valwood defense rose up and made a stand to prevent the Lady Panthers from getting on the board.
Booth’s third plate appearance of the game in the bottom of the fourth went similar to her first. She sent one flying into orbit over center field as Valwood pushed their lead back to five runs.
However, the miscues continued into the fifth inning as Valwood gave up two more runs, making it a 7-4 game.
Despite the mistakes, Carter was pleased with how her team responded.
“That's one thing we talked about after the game was making outs when we have runners on the base,” Carter said. When a team can play defense like that, it just shows our experienced infield that we have that they did a great job of their composure. I'm really proud of them.”
Valwood stiffened on defense the rest of the way, giving up just one run in the sixth inning.
To cap off the game, the Lady Valiants’ bats came alive once more as they poured on four more runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach. Despite being walked for a second time, Booth, along with Hali Thomas, Spikes and Foster, all reached home as Valwood put an exclamation mark on the win.
Though giving up 12 hits in the game, Vinson had a solid performance, walking just one batter and recording five strikeouts.
UP NEXT
Valwood will next travel to Damascus to take on Southwest Georgia Academy (6-2-1) on Aug. 30. Carter was optimistic about her team’s chances despite facing a tough opponent in the Lady Warriors.
“They always have a good team, but if we come out with the energy we had today and the composure that we had, then we'll be able to [win],” Carter said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.