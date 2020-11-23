VALDOSTA –– They've still got it.
Former players from Valdosta, Lowndes and Brooks County laced up their sneakers one more time for Valdosta's alumni basketball game on Saturday.
The evening began with former Lady 'Cats players taking on Brooks County. A pair of Valdosta's 1,000-point scorers teamed up as Stormm Phillips and Ja'Mya Johnson helped lead the VHS alumni to a dominating 67-26 win.
In the nightcap, the Valdosta men's alumni team came back from 12 points down to defeat Lowndes 74-66.
The highly competitive contest saw the Vikings lead 36-24 at halftime as Valdosta struggled to find its shooting rhythm early on. Costly turnovers and a cold streak from the Vikings combined with more aggression and timely shotmaking by the 'Cats made for a major momentum swing.
Valdosta's Jarius Smith hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 50 with 11:42 left in the game. The basket brought the game even for the first time since the opening minutes.
With the Vikings down by three points late, the Vikings missed a tough shot in the lane that allowed Valdosta to capitalize in transition. From there, the 'Cats made free throws to ice the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.