MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Valdosta State men’s basketball team defeated Christian Brothers 86-73 on the road Thursday night.
With the win, the Blazers improved to 15-9 overall and 11-7 in Gulf South Conference play while the Buccaneers sank to 3-17 overall and 3-14 in league play.
As a whole, the Blazers shot 32 of 62 (51.6%) on the night, while shooting a season best 54.2 percent from deep on 13 of 24 shooting. VSU also converted nine of its 17 attempts on trips to the free throw line. Christian Brothers shot 27 of 58 from the field for 46.6 percent, while shooting 7 of 23 from distance (30.4%) and went 12 of 13 from the charity stripe.
Individually, graduate student Ryan Black led five Blazers in double-digit scoring with 21 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field, as well as 7 of 13 from beyond the arc. Black was only three points shy of tying his season high of 24 he achieved against Mississippi College on Nov. 11, 2022. He was named Guardian Bank Blazer Player of the Game. Senior Jacolby Owens ended the night with 19 points and led the team with nine assists while junior Jay Rucker scored 17, just one shy of tying his season high and led the team in blocks with two. Senior Cam Hamilton chipped in 15 points, while sophomore Caden Boser tacked on 13 and led team in rebounding with six.
The Buccaneers were led by Aiden Ruthsatz and Nick Deifel, who combined for 41 of 73 points. Ruthsatz tied Black for the game-high in scoring with 21 points on 6 of 15 shooting from the field, 1 of 7 from beyond the arc and a perfect 8 of 8 from the line. Deifel pitched in 20 points, going 7 of 15 from the field, 5 of 9 from deep and 1 of 1 from the free throw line.
The first half was a tight affair through the opening minutes of the game as the Blazers and Buccaneers traded buckets back and forth. The game remained a grudge match until a layup by Owens and a triple from Black gave the Blazers a five-point lead at 16-11 with 11:54 remaining in the half. The Blazers continued to tack on to their lead as VSU would go on a 10-2 run to make the affair, 26-13 with 8:33 remaining in the first period. Valdosta State continued to remain on the offensive for the remainder of half with its largest lead of 16 with 4:22 left in the period at 39-23. The Blazers shot 16 of 32 for an even 50 percent shooting from the field as well as 8 of 15 (53.3%) from three-point land VSU entered the half with a reasonable 43-32 lead.
In the second half, the Buccaneers attempted to cut into the VSU lead as they trimmed the deficit to single-digits, 45-36, with 18:59 remaining in the game. However, the Blazers remained unfazed and continued to attack the basket throughout the second half, even building a game-high 17-point lead for a 77-60 advantage with 6:04 remaining. From there, VSU went on for the 86-73 victory.
The Blazers will travel to Jackson, Tenn., to take on Union, Saturday at 5 p.m. E.T., before returning home to host GSC rival, West Florida next Saturday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m.
