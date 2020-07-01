VALDOSTA –– On his 18th birthday, Justin Rome took another step toward his dream.
Valdosta High's senior outfielder signed with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Wednesday.
Rome announced his commitment to the Golden Stallions on April 27.
Rome, who finished second on the team in batting average (.413) in 2019, felt the connection he has with many players in the area that are also planning to sign with ABAC was an opportunity to make his commitment.
According to Rome, had Valdosta's season not been cut short after just 13 games, he would've likely drawn interest from other schools. Now that he has officially signed, playing for ABAC presents a unique opportunity for Rome moving forward.
“It’s just the people that are going,” Rome said about what led to his decision. “It’s not that far from home. I’ve got a bunch of people I grew up playing with going that I’d live with. I think it’ll be fun for two years and then I can go somewhere bigger –– a D-1 or anywhere from there.”
Rome enjoyed a breakout campaign as a junior in 2019 that saw him notch 38 hits, 36 runs scored, 13 stolen bases and 18 RBIs. As a result, the ‘Cats finished with a 23-11 record, including an 8-4 mark in Region 1-6A.
Though his senior year was cut short, Rome says he was not too worried about his future, knowing he has much more baseball to play in the years to come.
“It was kind of hard not being able to finish my senior year, but I wasn’t really worried about it knowing I was going to keep playing,” Rome said. “I’m not done playing baseball.”
Rome’s speed and athleticism combined with his instincts at the plate and exceptional defensive chops make him an ideal college prospect with considerable pro potential.
His breakout season as a hitter should have coaches salivating as the senior has shown steady improvement as a player that can hit for power.
“I feel like my speed will help me at the next level,” Rome said. “My junior and sophomore years, I kind of started gaining a little more power as well.”
Back when Rome announced his commitment to ABAC, Valdosta head coach Brad Porter spoke on Rome's improvement as a player and his potential to one day play Major League Baseball. According to Porter, Rome developing confidence on and off the field has been instrumental to his rise to a signing a college scholarship.
“Justin has improved quite a bit offensively and defensively,” Porter said. “His offensive development, a lot of that credit has to go to Hayden Jones and what they’ve been able to accomplish –– just breaking down his swing and putting Justin in a better position to be successful. Justin has taken that instruction and really built some confidence that I didn’t see in him early when I first arrived at Valdosta. Offensively, he just wasn’t the confident player we see today.
“Since the day I arrived, Justin has always been ahead of the curve defensively. He’s a guy that runs well. He gets great jumps on balls in the outfield. He throws the ball extremely well from the outfield. He’s a guy that has pro potential, maybe a guy that turns into a draft pick somewhere down the line with further development. He’s a very strong defender and ABAC is getting a very good defensive outfielder.”
