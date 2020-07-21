VALDOSTA – The Valwood Valiants have the talent and experience to return to the GISA Class AAA championship game this year. They just want to avoid a replay of last year's title game.
Valwood coach Justin Henderson said his team muscled up in the offseason, responding in large part to last year's 62-19 drubbing at the hands of John Milledge Academy in the state title game.
“We're bigger this year than we were last year. That's good,” Henderson said. “In some games last year we got pushed around a little bit, especially up front. We got a little bit more size this year that, hopefully, will help us with that problem.
“We did turn it over six times (against John Milledge). We were lightning quick on offense. I feel like we could have scored with them without the turnovers. I think you play a little bit more inspired ball on defense when it's close. It kind of snowballed on us there. They pushed us around a little bit.”
Even in victories last season, Henderson saw a team that was prone to getting manhandled up front.
“Tiftarea kind of went one-dimensional on us. We were very athletic and they had thrown two picks on us. They went straight two-back run, and we had a hard time getting them off the field,” Henderson said. “Even Creekside (Christian) in Macon that struggled against everybody, they kept us off the field on offense.
“Throughout the season, you could kind of see it happening.”
So, the Valiants hit the weight room and are focused on getting bigger and stronger.
“I know J.D. Peterman, he put on like 30 pounds this offseason. (Harrison) Hamsley, our big tight end, he's put on, I think 20 pounds since we got out of school. One kid got hurt last year and is having a phenomenal summer, that's Tyler Krause. I count him as an extra body that we didn't have at the end of the year because he was out for the year,” Henderson said. “That's part of what the beauty of football is, if you don't like getting pushed around, you can't call mama and daddy to fix it for you, you've got to go to the weight room and fix it yourself.”
