BLACKSHEAR, Ga. – The Lowndes frontcourt was too much for Pierce County to handle in a 56-37 Viking win Tuesday night.
Lowndes' 6-foot-9 center JC Riley and 6-foot-5 forward Demarcus Black were too big, too strong and too fast for the Bears, combining for an efficient 32 points and 16 rebounds.
“The point of emphasis was on getting him [JC] the ball,” Vikings head coach Reshon Benjamin said. “I didn’t think [the Bears] would have the size or length to bother him offensively.”
And he was mostly right, as Riley banged and bruised his way to 16 points and 10 boards on light minutes Tuesday night.
His frontcourt mate Black also scored 16, though on a diet of a few more short jumpers, still with a healthy dose of putbacks and layups. He was also very efficient, shooting 8 of 9 from the floor.
Riley had a big second quarter as his intensity peaked, and his teammates followed his lead. The Vikings did most of their damage during a 21-6 quarter, featuring a 12-2 run.
Riley scored 12 in the quarter, all practically under the basket since he was getting almost wherever he wanted.
Senior point guard JJ Williams was also big for the Vikings, notching a few of his eight assists and five steals during that run. Williams ranks second in the state in steals at 6.3 per game.
The Vikings led 34-14 at halftime, and in the third quarter, with the Vikings' bench playing most of the minutes, they still extended the lead.
At that point, Coach Benjamin says it helps to remind his team of larger goals.
“No matter who you play, you know you want to put the best product on the floor,” Benjamin said. “We want to be region champions. We want to make a late playoff run in March take this season as far as we can, so being focused is going to be a big key so that we can be better.”
It was during the third quarter where the Vikings held the Bears to just 10 points with largely bench units on the floor that Benjamin highlights as when focus on defense put the game to bed for good.
“You can always close the game out on defense," Benjamin said. "I think late in the third, that’s pretty much what we did. We put our reserves in, felt like the game was out of reach at that point.
Sophomore guard Keyshawn Arthur provided more solid play for the Vikings off the bench, scoring eight points and three steals. Junior forward Landon New also hit a couple jumpers for the Vikings in relief.
All in all it was a well-rounded effort from the Vikings. But even with Suwannee waiting in Live Oak, Florida the next night, Benjamin was looking forward to Tift on Friday.
"It’s going to be a tough game for us,” Benjamin said. “Another region matchup and everybody understands the implications behind each game right now. Everybody knows that we’re the number one team in the region, so they’re gunning for us. They’re going to give us their best shot trying to take us down.”
The Vikings should be ready though, after beating Tift in Tifton earlier this season 59-38.
The Vikings easily handled 2A Suwannee Wednesday night in a 70-26 drubbing, with Black turning in a shining performance with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Riley added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Vikings, who improved to 15-2 with the win.
Tift will be in town on Friday for a big region game where the Vikings hope to stay undefeated in region play. The tipoff for the girls is set for 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Vikettes 63
Lady Bears 49
The Vikettes (14-4) came away from Pierce County with a big win on Tuesday, beating the Lady Bears (15-4) 63-49.
The Lady Bears were ranked the fourth-best in Georgia in their 3A classification by maxpreps.com coming into the contest. That didn’t seem to be much of a concern for Vikettes guard/forward Amyah Espanol.
The junior scored 25 points against the Lady Bears, and she literally couldn’t miss – almost – as she helped hand the Lady Bears their second loss of the season at the expense of the Vikettes.
Espanol shot 10 for 10 from the floor; her only miss on the night came on a free throw in the first quarter. She was perfect for the rest of the game, including a couple threes in a huge second quarter for the Vikettes.
Vikettes head coach Antonia Tookes was impressed more by Espanol’s play on the other end of the court.
“She played great on defense and on offense tonight – she did both. I always tell them, ‘Defense ignites offense.’ She played defense first, and her offense came.” Tookes said.
The offense seemed to come especially easy for the Espanol and Vikettes in the second quarter. Espanol herself outscored the whole Lady Bears 10-8, while her teammates 12 more points for a second quarter total of 22-8 in favor of the Vikettes.
They blew the doors off the game in that quarter, and going into halftime the Vikettes were up 45-26.
The third quarter went a little slower for the Vikettes as the Lady Bears got on the offensive glass enough to maintain the distance between the teams, but it still wasn’t enough to close the 20-point gap. Tookes however still wasn’t happy with her team’s effort in that area.
“We didn’t do that well on the boards. Rebounding was down tonight, but we’re going to work on that,” Tookes said.
There were also quite a few whistles blown after and during the teams fought for boards, and it resulted in a lot of free throws for the Lady Bears. 31 to be exact, but they left a lot of points on the floor by making only 19 of them.
All other forms of scoring were rare for the Lady Bears on Tuesday night, with the Vikettes press working overtime for pretty much the whole game.
“Our press went well and our defense was better. Amyah Espanol is key to that, and Kaci Demps was big tonight too,” Tookes said.
Like Espanol, Demps, a freshman point guard, provided tons of energy for the Vikettes on both ends of the court. Demps was the second of three Vikettes to score in double figures, dropping 14 points, five rebounds, eight assists and four steals.
The other was junior guard Faith Johnson, who also filled up the box score with 11 points, seven boards, five assists and five steals. Espanol added seven steals for the Vikings, who finished with 18 total.
It’s the second time the Vikettes have beat the Lady Bears this season, with the previous win coming on Dec. 13 by a score of 62-48.
The Vikettes are one of three teams to score more than 50 points against the Lady Bears, and they’ve scored 60 twice.
The Vikettes' next game is at home against region rival Tift County (13-4) Friday night. These teams collided earlier this season as well, with Tift taking the previous game 64-52 Jan. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.