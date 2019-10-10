'Big Time': Brooks gears up for region opener

QUITMAN –– Tonight, the Brooks County Trojans (3-3) travel to Thomasville to battle the Thomasville High Bulldogs (2-4)
The last time these two teams met, Brooks prevailed 27-11 on its home field.
The Trojans are on a two-game winning streak, last defeating B.E.S.T. Academy 54-8 during their homecoming.
For the Bulldogs, they are 2-4 and coming off a 32-14 loss against Crisp County.
Trojans head coach Maurice Freeman was excited for the outcome of the game.
“We want to enjoy the game; it’s going to be a barn-burner,” Freeman said.
The Trojans holds the advantage over the Bulldogs in every major statistical category.
In scoring, the Trojans average nearly 16 more points than the Bulldogs –– averaging 38.3 points to the Bulldogs' 22.5.
In the second quarter, the Bulldogs average 1.5 points per game while the Trojans have had their highest scoring average in that quarter at 16.2 points per game.
Another major drawback for the Bulldogs is how they heavily rely on their quarterback Ronnie Baker for rushing as he leads the team with 55.2 rushing yards per game.
Both teams' aerial attacks are nearly identical.
Trojans quarterback Ni’tavion Burrus averages 161.4 passing yards per game, a decimal point over Baker.
The Trojans defense has five interceptions in their six games, which could force the Bulldogs to have to choose which way they will decide to move the ball.
Freeman wants his team to play mistake-free football in their region opener.
“We want to play with no mistakes, play hard as you can, and be extremely physical,” Freeman said.
Tonight's game kicks off at 8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Thomasville.
