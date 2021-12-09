VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats (4-1) turned defense into offense in a 71-41 romp of the Cook High Hornets (0-3) Tuesday night.
Junior forward DeAngelo Berry posted a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the 'Cats. Eugene Mapp added 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in the win.
Berry got the 'Cats going in the second quarter as he stole an inbounds pass near the top of the key and exploded for a thunderous dunk over the Hornets' Shauld Tippins. The dunk not only ignited the crowd, it set off a 16-0 run by the 'Cats that put them ahead 27-6 just past the halfway mark of the second quarter.
"It kind of pumped them up a little bit," Valdosta head coach Darrell Lockhart said of the dunk. "But that's good. That's our team – young, we get excited and do some good things."
In the second half, Valdosta continued to pour it on as another slam and an offensive rebound and put-back by Berry pushed Valdosta's lead to 44-24 with 3:17 left in the third. Following a layup by Berry, the 'Cats beat the buzzer on a layup by Jabarri Williams to take a 54-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
A jumper by Shelton Felton Jr. gave Valdosta a 30-point lead at 67-37 late in the fourth – its largest lead of the night.
"Where I'm from, defense wins championships," Lockhart said. "That's what I want to focus on. I thought we did a pretty good job, but there were times where we didn't and that's something we have to continue to work on."
After losing some of its senior leaders from a season ago – namely guards Dorrien Douglas and Stanley Haliburton – the 'Cats have a younger group around a few veteran returners and an emerging junior class.
Though the 'Cats didn't play a perfect game – committing 16 turnovers, throwing up a few wild shots and committing some fouls by being too aggressive – Lockhart embraces the challenge of getting his team to play with the right level of disposition and effort every night.
"We got too deep (in the paint) and just a little bit out of control and that stuff will hurt you in the end," Lockhart said. "We overplayed it some and every time we overplayed, they beat us. That's something we've got to work on as well.
"It's easier to get them to be more aggressive because when you try to dial it back, they don't understand the lingo. So when they dial it back, they dial it back too much. That's one of those things, too. We're just trying to stay focused and get everybody on the same page as far as defense is concerned. We were there at times tonight, but we're still not there yet."
Valdosta girls 79
Cook 28
The Lady 'Cats (3-3) refocused after a down second quarter to blow out the Lady Hornets (1-2) 79-28 in the opener.
Valdosta came out hot to lead 23-4 at the end of the first quarter, but seemed to relax early as the Hornets knocked down three 3-pointers in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 33-19 at the half.
That lull dissipated quickly as the Lady 'Cats opened the third quarter on a 21-0 run as Delissa Kier's layup made it 54-19 in the third. A layup by the Hornets' Shay Stewart stopped the run, but it was the only basket for Cook in the period as Valdosta outscored them 31-2 to take a 64-21 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
A 3-pointer by Nadia Gardner followed by an offensive rebound and put-back by Cristina Lockhart gave Valdosta a 52-point lead with 2:26 remaining. Back-to-back baskets by Lockhart pushed the Valdosta lead to 55 with a little over a minute to play.
Junior guard Denver Arnold led Valdosta with 21 points on 10 of 13 shooting with five steals and four assists in the win. Junior center Essence Cody did it all on Tuesday – finishing a rebound shy of a triple-double with 15 points, nine rebounds and 10 steals. Ahnye Wilkins added 11 points, five steals and four assists for Valdosta.
For the game, the Lady 'Cats shot 56% from the floor and notched 32 steals.
UP NEXT
Valdosta visits former Region 1-6A foe Coffee County tonight as the girls play at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.