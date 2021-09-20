NASHVILLE, Ga. – Berrien County built a 37-0 halftime lead over Atkinson County and cruised home to a 57-6 victory Friday night to win the War of the Rebels. Berrien improves to 2-1 on the season, while Atkinson falls to 2-2.
Artavious Williams had three first half touchdowns, two by land and one by air. He opened scoring with a 7-yard run with 7:35 in the first, scored on a 3 yard run with 4:27 in the 2nd, and then caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Cribb with 58 seconds before halftime. Williams had 10 carries for 37 yards, all in the 1st half, and had the one catch.
Demarion Riley was Berrien’s leading rusher with 99 yards on 15 carries and two scores. Riley’s 19 yard run with 1:23 before halftime put Berrien up 31-0. His 14-yard run on the first play after Atkinson muffed the home Rebels’ only punt of the night came with 6:10 in the third and put Berrien ahead 44-6.
Berrien quarterback Cribb was 6 of 8 passing on the night for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball four times for 24 yards.
Berrien only had the ball for 10 plays in the second half after piling up 238 yards in the first half to Atkinson’s 37. The Rebels from Pearson put their only points on the board after taking the second half kickoff and marching 82 yards in five plays. Their score on a 30 yard run by No. 2 came with 9:39 in the 3rd.
Other scoring plays for Berrien included a 28-yard field goal by Lopez, Diante Nelson on a 43-yard pass from Cribb, Lawrence White on a 26-yard run, and Jamon Robinson on a 90-yard interception return.
For the game, the Rebels from Nashville outdistanced those from Pearson 330-204 in total yards.
Next week, Berrien hits the road to play Tattnall County, while Atkinson opens Region 2-A play at home against Turner County.
STATISTICS
Berrien Atkinson
12 First Downs 10
33-225 Rushes-Yards 36-195
105 Yards Passing 9
6-8-0 Passes 1-8-2
1-0 Fumbles-Lost 3-2
1-30 Punts-Average 2-6
4-50 Penalties 5-25
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Berrien 10 27 7 13 -- 57
Atkinson 0 0 6 0 -- 6
SCORING PLAYS
B – Artavius Williams, 7 run (Matthew Lopez kick) 7:35, 1st
B – Lopez, 28 field goal 1:49, 1st
B – Williams, 3 run (Lopez kick) 4:27, 2nd
B – Dionte Nelson, 43 pass from Justin Cribb (Lopez kick) 3:34, 2nd
B – Demarion Riley, 19 run (Lopez kick) 1:23, 2nd
B – Williams, 7 pass from Cribb (kick failed) 0:58, 2nd
A - #2, 30 run (run failed) 9:39, 3rd
B – Riley, 14 run (Lopez kick) 6:10, 3rd
B – Lawrence White, 26 run (kick blocked) 9:47, 4th
B – Jamon Robinson, 90 interception return (Lopez kick) 3:07, 4th
