NASHVILLE — Berrien’s tennis team heads up to Romel Wednesday to take on Model in the elite eight round of the state Class AA tournament.
Berrien advanced to this round by defeating Dodge County, 3-1.
Junior singles player Gracie Barfield won, 6-0, 6-0 for a quick 1-0 Berrien lead. They soon made it 2-0 with a doubles victory by Brooklyn Cersey and Morgan Nix (6-1, 6-3).
Dodge won the other doubles to cut it to 2-1 and Berrien found close matches in their other singles.
Senior Sarah Forehand and junior Carrie Osborne both won their first set, 6-2, but each dropped the second set in a tiebreaker. Berrien now needed some magic, especially as Forehand trailed in the third set, 2-1. She then rallied for five straight sets for Berrien’s third and clinching win.
Osborne was up 3-1 in her third set, but was pulled when victory was assured.
This is Berrien’s eighth consecutive trip to the elite eight. Head coach Jarrett Luke’s team is now 19-2 overall.
“We had to battle but we did,” said Luke. “ The home crowd was great today. This time of the year it’s just survive and advance and we advanced to the next round so we are thrilled to still be playing.”
The Model matches will be at 1 p.m. at the Rome Tennis Center. If Berrien wins, they will take on either Davidson Arts or Pace Academy in the final four.
