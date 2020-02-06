Berrien's Johnson, Wheeler sign with FAU; Kicker Purvis signs with Point Univ.

NASHVILLE, Ga. –– The Berrien Rebels football program was busy on National Signing Day, as three players signed to play college football on Wednesday.
Rebels quarterback/wide receiver Ja'Marquis Johnson and star defensive lineman/tight end Jaden Wheeler will be college teammates in Boca Raton, Fla., signing with Florida Atlantic University. First-year senior kicking specialist Gaven Purvis signed with Point University in West Point, Ga.
"This is a very special day for these young men, a very special day for our football program," Berrien head coach Tim Alligood said. "This is the first time in a long time in Berrien High School history, football-wise, that somebody's actually signed on signing day. We've got a few other guys signing at a later date. Half of our senior class this year –– we had 10 guys in our senior class –– half of them are going to sign college scholarships to go play somewhere."
"That says a lot about their effort and a lot about the coaching staff and their dedication to the kids. I'm proud of my assistant coaches. I'm proud of these guys right here."
Johnson, a standout in football and basketball, had been recruited by Florida State as a sophomore at Berrien. Former FSU head coach Willie Taggart, now the head coach at FAU, kept tabs on Johnson's development and now will have a chance to coach the 6-foot-4, 205-pound receiver.
According to Johnson, the contact Johnson kept with Taggart and recruiting coordinator Raymond Woodie assured him he was making the right decision.
"This day means a whole lot to me," Johnson said. "Shoot, I never thought I'd get a chance to do this until I started really putting in work playing football. But going into signing with FAU, it was really Coach Taggart, Coach (Raymond) Woodie –– I knew those guys from Florida State. They were the first ACC school to offer me early, 10th grade, so I knew this was a right fit for me. We always kept the same connection from when they were at Florida State to FAU so I just knew I could go down there and be a star."
With his combination of height, speed and leaping ability, Johnson is a natural on the gridiron and on the hardwood.
In fact, when Johnson first arrived at Berrien, he was more focused on basketball. Athletic director Doug Nix admits he even tried to gauge Johnson's interest in playing baseball for the Rebels. But once Johnson proved himself as high-level football player and eventually as the Rebels' top prospect, trading in his sneakers for cleats became an easier decision to make.
"Man, it's hard to put that rock down," Johnson said with a grin. "I knew football was a way I could get out of Nashville and that's what I wanted to do, so it wasn't that hard."
The Rebels' defensive anchor, Wheeler has made considerable strides to turn himself into a legitimate prospect over the past four years.
Alligood lauded Wheeler's improvement and physical development, as well as his versatility as a member of the Berrien wrestling team during Wednesday's ceremony.
"Jaden worked his tail off to get this opportunity," Alligood said. "He finished his junior season at 225 pounds and he started our first game this year at 265 pounds. It's something that he's wanted and he went for it and he got it. I'm very proud of him –– he played four years right here at Berrien County and also was a wrestler.
"All three of these guys are multiple sport guys –– they don't just play football. They play multiple sports and I think that's very important."
After signing his letter of intent to play at FAU, Wheeler said his dream has always been playing college football and going on to play in the NFL.
On his official visit to FAU, Wheeler highlighted his interaction with defensive line coach Kevin Patrick as a major selling point.
"Coach Kevin Patrick is a great man –– he not only talked to me about football, but about life," Wheeler said of attracted him to FAU. "They just want to have fun and they love to win, but they know how to work to win and they love education too, so that was No. 1."
Perhaps the most compelling signing of the three was kicker Gaven Purvis.
Prior to the 2019 season, Purvis had just began playing soccer for the Rebels under former coach David Vaughn.
Purvis credited Vaughn with inspiring him to committing to putting in the work to become a kicking specialist. After just one year of playing varsity football, Purvis heads to Point University on a college football scholarship.
"My soccer coach last year –– last year was my first year playing soccer, too –– he told me that I really needed to step into it," Purvis said. "Sadly, he transferred to a different school right before summer started. He's the guy who actually got me into kicking on the field, so I've just got to thank him."
Purvis was also heavily recruited by Carson Newman, who wanted him as a preferred walk-on. But after making his way up to West Point to visit Point's campus, he couldn't shake the warm feeling of home.
"What sold me on it was as soon as I got on campus, it just felt like home," Purvis said. "I really prayed about it and that's the way I thought the Lord was leading me to go."
Alligood said of Purvis, "For Gaven, this was his first year playing football this year in high school. ... He worked his tail off, did all the extra, had some really good coaching from Coach Futch. He did the extra and now he's got himself an opportunity right here today."
Alligood praised all three of his signees, not only for their hard work, but their loyalty to Berrien County.
After seeing prized players transfer to other big schools in the area in the past, having three players that wanted to stay and try to develop as Rebels makes a profound statement.
"Several times, I'm sure (Johnson) had opportunities to go to other schools –– transfer to other schools in the four years he's been here, but he's been loyal," Alligood said. "Same thing with Jaden. Same thing with Gaven. All our guys –– the one thing I hope we can take from this is you ain't gotta go anywhere else to sign a college football scholarship. You can stay right here in Berrien County, play with the guys that you grew up with and you can get an opportunity. ... I'm proud of all three of them for being loyal to Berrien County."
