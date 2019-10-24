VALDOSTA –– While the Thomasville High Bulldogs plans to keep their unblemished 2-0 region record alive, the Berrien County Rebels will be looking to chalk up a win this Friday in Thomasville.
The Rebels have been 2-5 through their first seven games this far in their 2019 campaign.
They are coming off a 54-20 lost against Fitzgerald in their Region 2-A opener two weeks ago.
These two teams could create an even matchup as the Bulldogs only holds a 0.2 scoring advantage over the Rebels, leading 23.3 to 23.1.
Running and cornerback Gerrick "Flash" Johnson has seemed to be the Rebels one of the few glimmers of hope so far this season during their four-game losing streak.
Johnson has been a two-way player as he’s rushed for 377 yards and eight touchdowns (averaging 13.5 points per game) then turning around to get 13 tackles and a deflected pass.
The passing attack success has been low for the Rebels as Ja’marquis Johnson has thrown for 226 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.
Johnson (Ja’Marquis) has had to make up for their downward aerial play, rushing for 394 yards and three touchdowns.
For the Bulldogs, they prevailed 20-14 in their last game which was a region match against Fitzgerald.
They rely heavily on quarterback Ronnie Baker who has eclipsed the 1,000-yard passing mark in eight games.
The junior has thrown for 1,226 yards and seven touchdowns to six interceptions.
Rushing takes a backseat to Baker as freshman running back Ricky Fulton has rushed for 495 yards and five touchdowns.
Sophomore Outside Linebacker Ty Anderson has served as ‘Mr. Reliable’ for the Bulldogs defense.
He has tallied 75 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception.
Tonight’s game will kick off at 8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Thomasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.