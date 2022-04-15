Berrien girls tennis wins region championship

NASHVILLE, Ga. – The Berrien varsity girls tennis team traveled over to McKey Park in Valdosta to play in the Region 1-AA Tournament. The Rebelettes defeated Cook County 3-0 in the semifinals before defeating Worth Co 4-1 in the championship to win the region championship.
Against Cook County, the Berrien doubles teams of Lexi Knight and Karla Wiley won 6-2, 6-0 and the team of Kayla Wiley and Kailey Griffin won 6-0, 6-0 to give the Rebelettes a 2-0 advantage. Berrien’s Gracie Barfield then won her singles match 6-2, 6-2 to clinch the 3-0 win over Cook Co in the semifinals and to send the Berrien girls to the championship match.
The Rebelettes then pulled its other two singles players Carrie Osborne and Brooklyn Cersey who had won their first set against Cook Co. Berrien then defeated Worth Co in the championship match. Berrien would take a 1-0 advantage when its doubles team of Karla Wiley and Lexi Knight won 6-1, 6-0. Berrien’s other doubles team of Kayla Wiley and Kailey Griffin won 6-1, 6-2 to put Berrien ahead 2-0. Worth Co then won a third set singles match to make the score 2-1. The Rebelettes would clinch the match and championship when Gracie Barfield won her singles match 7-5, 6-4 and Brooklyn Cersey won her singles match 7-5, 6-2 at nearly the same time to give Berrien a 4-1 win.
Berrien went undefeated in Region 1-AA play by winning the regular season and region tournament championship. The Berrien girls are now 18-2 overall on the year and they are coached by head coach Jarrett Luke.
It was the Rebelettes' seventh consecutive region tennis championship as the Berrien girls have now won 70 region matches in a row.
It was the 16th region championship for Luke and he stated that he was really proud of his team.
"We came ready to play," Luke said. "The girls have worked really hard and had great attitudes and we are looking forward to hosting the state playoffs in Nashville next week."
Berrien will host Lamar Co on Tuesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. at the tennis courts behind Hardee's in Nashville in the first round of the GHSA state tennis playoffs.
The team consists of seniors Carrie Osborne and Gracie Barfield; juniors Brooklyn Cersey, and Lexi Knight, sophomores Karla Wiley, Kailey Griffin and Allison Roberts and freshmen Kayla Wiley, Alli Butler, Kenley Hughes, Victoria Varn and Gracie Harnage.
