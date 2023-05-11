Rome, here comes Berrien.
The Berrien High girls tennis team went on the road and pulled a thrilling upset over the No. 1-seed Pierce County Lady Bears May 5 in the State Semifinals/Final Four.
The match lasted almost four hours, but when it was over the Berrien girls tennis team had came from behind to beat Pierce County 3-2.
Pierce jumped out to a 2-0 lead by winning both double matches. Berrien would respond with Kayla Wiley winning her singles match 6-4, 6-2 moments before her sister, Karla Wiley, won her singles match 6-2, 7-5.
The match was now even 2-2 and would be decided at No. 1 singles. Senior Brooklyn Cersey had won her first set 6-4, but dropped the second set 5-7. It now came down to one set to determine who would play for the state title in Rome. Brooklyn jumped out to a 3-0 lead only to see Pierce Co win the next 4 games to retake the lead. Pierce wound continue to lead and was serving for the match and only two points away from victory before Berrien mounted another comeback. With the final set tied at 6-6, the match would be decided by a tiebreaker. Cersey would come up clutch in the tiebreaker and prevail 7-5 to clinch the match 3-2 for Berrien and send the Lady Rebels to the state championship at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College at 9 a.m. next Saturday (May 13) against region foe Jeff Davis.
The Berrien girls tennis team is now 21-5 overall and they are coached by Jarrett Luke. It will be the third time in the last five state championships that the Berrien girls tennis team will be represented.
Berrien finished state runner-up in 2018 and 2019. They will now head to Rome needing one more win to make history and bring the first state championship in tennis back to Nashville.
Coach Luke stated that he was so happy for his team.
"We played extremely hard, we never quit, and we fought to the end," Luke said. "They had us in an 0-2 hole with us having to win all three of the remaining matches in singles and we did. We pulled off the singles sweep. I’m so excited that this team is headed to Rome. It’s such a great experience in Rome as all the teams and classifications will be there to decide their champions.
"The tennis center in Rome has over 50 courts and it’s the largest in the Southeast. The best of the best are there and I am glad we will be there. I would like to thank the Rebel Nation for their support. Pierce had a large crowd at the match, but our fans supported us till the end and helped us get to the finish line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.