Berrien girls tennis advances to Final Four

NASHVILLE, Ga. –– The Berrien High varsity girls tennis team traveled up to the Rome Tennis Center to play Model High out of Rome.
The Rebelettes came home with a 3-1 win that put them into the State Final Four. Berrien has now made the Final Four for four consecutive years and seven out of eight years. Berrien finished as state runner-ups in 2018 and 2019.
Berrien took an early 1-0 advantage when their No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Nix and Brooklyn Cersey won 6-0, 6-4. Morgan and Brooklyn are undefeated when playing together as a pair this season. The Rebelettes made it 2-0 when its No. 3 singles player Gracie Barfield won 6-4, 6-0. Barfield is undefeated on the year after coming back from injury halfway through the season.
Model High took the No. 1 singles match to make the score 2-1. Berrien's No. 2 doubles team of Lexi Knight and Karla Wiley took the first set 6-4 but dropped the second set 3-6.
As they were getting ready to start their third set, Berrien's No. 2 singles Carrie Osborne won her match 6-1, 6-2 to clinch the win 3-1 and send the Rebelettes into the state semi-finals. Berrien will travel to Pace Academy in Atlanta to play in the Final Four on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
"Our goal was to win in Rome," Berrien tennis coach Jarrett Luke said. "We were focused and we look forward to moving on to the Final Four. I am so proud of this team for overcoming a lot of obstacles this season. We had quarantines and injuries but the girls kept playing hard and I am thrilled that we are still playing."
