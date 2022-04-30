VALDOSTA – To inspire change, it takes people willing to set an example for others – being the change they want to see.
Former Valdosta Wildcat standout Jaheim Bell returned to Titletown to host his inaugural minicamp Saturday.
Bell, a junior at the University of South Carolina, along with University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, former Wildcat Antwon Kincade and others, welcomed athletes of all ages – putting the group through several drills to sharpen and enhance their skills.
For the 6-foot-3, 230-pound playmaker, being able to come back to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium and put on a camp was the result of months of planning finally coming to fruition.
"It just means so much to me, man, because when I was growing up not just in Valdosta but back home in Lake City, Florida; nobody really came back and gave back," Bell said. "I never saw anybody come back and do something for the kids. It wasn't easy putting this camp together. It took me well over several months just to get this camp in order...to get Pepsi, to get Big Nick's to do the food.
"It means a lot to me, because nobody ever did it for me. I just wanted to give back to the kids so they can say Jaheim Bell came back. I want to give them motivation to say, 'If he can do this, I can do this too.'"
The event featured a live DJ, catering from Big Nick's and a special hydration partnership with Pepsi that allowed for all campers to be properly hydrated in the south Georgia heat.
Helping Bell and his special guests during the event was former Wildcat wide receiver Travis Hall, who graduated from Valdosta High in 2006.
Hall, having most recently served as a wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Valwood School, was hired as the college recruiting liaison at Valdosta April 13.
"It means a lot, man. It's something that, if you're doing what you love and it's a passion, it's not work," Hall said. "I've been working for a few years, doing this thing at a high level and I'm just glad Coach Shelton Felton gave me a shot to come home and do it for our kids, our community – especially a school I walked the halls at. It's really hard to put into words. I'm just ready to get started."
Prior to the start of the camp, campers were treated to a special video package highlighting what Bell and others excel at on the football field.
According to Bell, by returning to Valdosta with several college players, it allows the young athletes to see that they can achieve the same success in their lives.
"It's really important (for them to see players that are making it)," Bell said. "The video we showed on the board, I just wanted these kids to see it could be done. Anybody can make the plays you see on that board as long as you do everything the right way – school-wise, on the field; do everything the right way and do whatever the coaches tell them to do and they can be successful. I came from here. I did it. I can come back and tell these kids, 'I did that.'"
Not only does Bell see the value in bringing in players that are where many of the campers want to be someday, Hall does as well.
The difference, however, is that Hall seeks to strip away the mystique and boil everything down to reality.
"I like to take the bubble off the kids," Hall said. "Looking at the TV, it makes them like superstars when really, they're just average kids going to college, doing their homework, doing the right thing; the same thing they're doing at a lower level. I just want the kids to understand they're very close. People don't understand it's close and you're right around the corner from being that same guy. You do the right things and you could be (Jaheim Bell) very soon."
Almost 16 years removed from his high school playing days, Hall was asked how many events like Bell's minicamp he got a chance to attend in his youth.
"Zero," Hall said. "I don't want to blame anything, but if I could, it would be not having that extra exposure, not having things like this in our city, our community, instead of waking up in the morning and driving an hour, two, three hours away. Me being able to be blessed enough to get it here in our stadium – Bazemore-Hyder Stadium – getting the kids seeing us all the time, it breathes life into the program."
BREATHING LIFE
The Wildcats open spring practice on Monday, led by second-year head coach Shelton Felton. Following a recruiting scandal and subsequent sanctions levied by the GHSA for the 2021 season, the 'Cats are ready to turn the page as they move into Region 1-7A – joining rivals Lowndes and Colquitt County as well as Camden and Richmond Hill.
With Bell returning to his alma mater, he was asked what his impressions are of a Wildcats program looking to return to prominence. Bell, who received 39 college scholarship offers before choosing South Carolina in 2019, has built a special bond with Felton, who recruited him while he was an assistant at the University of Tennessee.
"From the outside looking in, Coach Felton is a great dude. He gave me my first offer," Bell said. "I'll never forget, I was going to the weight room one morning and I saw a coach. I didn't know it was Coach Felton at the time, but they pulled me out the weight room and he talked to me and said, 'I want to give you the first offer.'
"Ever since then, me and him have had a connection. I can call him or go see him right now and we're going to lock in together. He's a great dude. I see the program going in a positive direction, for sure."
Now in charge of getting current and future Wildcats college exposure, Hall talked about the energy surrounding the program under Felton and how the program is trying to restore its rich tradition of years past.
"Everybody's ready to do the right things to make this program spark," Hall said. "That's all you need. It's Valdosta High School. We just need a little spark and the flame will be back. We just need that little spark. I thank Coach Shelton Felton the most. It took a guy like him to understand and believe to get me back over here. A lot of these things have been going on in our city and I couldn't attach us to it because no one let me in, so thanks to Coach Shelton Felton for doing that."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.