MOULTRIE –– Slated as dark horses David Beals of Golf Club of Thomasville and Matt Granger of Golf Club of Savannah battled it out in Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Tournament of Champions held at Sunset Country Club.
Playing in cold but sunny weather Granger went was 1 point up on Beals after the front nine. On the back nine, Granger had a train wreck of double bogeys letting Beals win two up and winning the championship by one point. It was Beals second GAGP Championship with his win in 2017. Granger finished 2nd followed by Billy Walden and Jerome Martin of the Golf Club of Cairo 3rd and 4th while fellow member Jim Ellis took 5th.
Golf Club of Valdosta members John Ungar and 2018 Champion Jack Coffey finished 6th and 7th in the prize payout. Coffey also posted 2 skins while Beals posted 4 skins as well as winning the year end Par 3 Challenge. Other winners were Sonny Marshall Most Birdies Award, Jim Ellis Most Skins Award and Billy Walden Most Eagles award. The Interclub Championship was won by the Golf Club of Cairo, followed by the Golf Club of Valdosta, Golf Club of Thomasville, and Golf Club of Savannah.
The GAGP will conduct its Second Annual Christmas Party with Remedy on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Salty Snapper in Valdosta. The Second Annual Holiday Charity Classic will be held at Circle Stone CC in Adel on Dec. 7. Format is 50/50 skins game and is open to male amateur golfers 21 years old and up. Golfers interested in playing should contact GAGP Director of Competitions John Ungar at (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.
The GAGP 2 for 1 membership is $60, and the deadline for sign-up is Dec. 31 for golfers interested in becoming a member.
