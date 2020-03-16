LAKE PARK –– Two-time GAGP Club Champion David Beals of the Golf Club of Cairo posted eight pars for a plus-4 to take first place in the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Michelob Ultra Blitz held at Francis Lake Golf Club in Lake Park.
Finishing second was 2018 Points Champion was Matt Granger of the Golf Club of Savannah follow by Mike Harpe third and John Ungar of Golf Club of Valdosta taking the final points pay out. In the carry over skins game, Beals and Granger tied at eight apiece and Harpe with two. The Hooters par-3 challenge was won by Matt Granger. In the Interclub event, first place went to The Golf Club Thomasville 400 followed by Golf Club of Savannah 300 points and Golf Club of Valdosta 200 points.
The April Blitz will be hosted by Sunset Country Club in Moultrie, Georgia on April 9. Deadline to enter is April 2.
Coastal Georgia Golfer golfers will be in Savannah is April 6.
The Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions State Park Trail competition will be hosted by Little Ocmulgee in McRae, Ga., is April 24. Deadline to enter is April 17.
April 29: Players Club Tifton, Georgia Golf Club of South Georgia. Deadline to enter is April 22.
May 14: Spring Hill CC Tifton, Ga. Michelob Ultra Blitz. Deadline to enter is May 7.
May 18: Coastal Georgia Senior Golfers Waverly, Georgia Deadline to enter is May 11.
May 29: GAGP State Park Golf Trail Creek at Hard Labor Social Circle, Georgia. Deadline to enter is May 22.
May 30: GAGP Players Club Valdosta, Georgia. Deadline to enter is May 23.
All events are 18 holes individual stableford open to senior golfers 50 years old and older with tee assignments by age 50-59, 60-69, 70-and-up. Entry fees are $15 and include a players pot, carry over skins game, carry over par-3 challenge. Prizes are based on number of entries.
For additional information and entry forms, contact Georgia Amateur Golfer (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or by e-mail at gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com
