'Be us': DuBose looking for first home win with Lowndes against Griffin

VALDOSTA –– He did it.
Lowndes head coach Jamey DuBose got his first win with the No. 9 (No. 1 GA) Vikings at Archer in the Corky Kell Classic last week.
Now it is time for the winning to translate to Martin Stadium tonight at 8 when the Griffin High School Bears travel three hours down I-75.
The Bears are coming off a 35-14 win against crosstown rival Spalding County last week.
“We always expect to do well as a team, and we want to represent our community,” DuBose said. “We want to play well in front of our fans and show them our best performance. We have to go out and be us instead of trying to be different to win the game.”
The Vikings played a well-rounded opener, clicking on all cylinders against the Tigers.
“We’re still all new together,” the three-time state champion coach said. “We have one game under our belt. We’re still in the growth process within the entire program in being familiar with each other.”
Quarterback Jacurri Brown tallied 312 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns and was backed up by his running backs of Justin Lee and Israel Mitchell, who combined for 150 rushing yards on 22 carries.
Chase Belcher and Dominque Marshall were the only receivers to have multiple receptions and they accounted for two of Brown’s touchdown passes along with one from backup quarterback Tristin Bohler.
“Offensively we’re trying to get the execution part,” DuBose said. “We were not perfect Saturday and we had some more opportunities to score. We left about 14 or 21 points out on the field. We want to take advantage of every opportunity we get and play faster. If we can get that done, I feel like we have a chance to win.”
Defensively, the Vikings held their opponent to 303 yards of total offense and only allowed 60 rushing yards.
The defense was led by two interceptions from Miami commit Thomas Davis and Louisville commit T.J. Quinn along with two sacks by Vanderbilt commit Jacques Hunter.
“They’ve got a tremendous athlete at quarterback (Quamari Williams),” DuBose said. “He is really allusive and makes a lot of plays for them with his receivers. We’re going to have to be sound defensively because they’re going to get after it and play hard.”
Trusting the process of winning will be key for DuBose for tonight’s game.
“We’re going to have to just follow the plan of whatever is put in front of us,” DuBose said. “We have to be us and hopefully we’ve overcome their ability to make plays because they have some really good playmakers on both sides of the ball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.