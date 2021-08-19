Attention male golfers: If you are 21 years old or older the 1st annual Battle Of The Bulge is for you.
Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Director of Competitions John Ungar wanted to create an event with fun, laughter, competition, health awareness and community involvement. The Sept. 24, event hosted by Francis Lake Golf Course in Lake Park will have a 4-man team stableford format flighted and tee-asignments by age 21-49, 50-59 and 60-and-up. Deadline is Sept. 11.
Players will have the choice of 10 courses and 27 dates to choose from. Please contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions for dates and courses.
OPTIONAL EVENTS
Team Carry over Skins game (4) closest to pin contests and 50/50 drawing. For additional information and entry forms, please contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com or gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com. Please do not contact golf courses.
Competition Days players will be required to weigh in on an official Battle of the Bulge scale.
Entry fee is $100 per player and $400 per team and includes golf, cart, welcome gift, awards, and 19th hole.
Prizes will be awarded to 1st place, 2nd place and 3rd place teams having the most points and 1st place, 2nd place and 3rd place teams having the lowest weight.
Winning teams and a percentage of the field will be entered in an all paid entry to the GAGP Santa’s Christmas Classic in December with prizes based on number of entries, from three previous competitions.
UPCOMING EVENTS
October: Green Jacket Classic
