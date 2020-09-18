Battle of the Borders: Oakleaf travels to Lowndes for inter-state showdown

VALDOSTA –– South Georgia and North Florida football will meet when the No. 9 Lowndes Vikings (2-0) clash with the Oakleaf Knights (1-0).
Oakleaf will be making the trip up I-75 North from Orange Park, Fla., for tonight’s matchup.
The Vikings are fresh off of a 45-6 victory against Griffin last week where they shined in all three facets of the game.
For Oakleaf, they won their first game of the season 35-14 against Buccholz, running away with the game in the second half.
Vikings head coach Jamey DuBose is looking to his defensive line to give the Vikings a well-needed edge to combat the weaponry of the Knights.
“They’re an explosive team, offensively and have an athletic quarterback (Walter Simmons III) with a running back with a lot of ability (Adrian Grey) and some talent outside. So, we are going to have to win it up front," DuBose said. "We ask our front seven to do a lot in controlling the game and setting the tone.”
Walter Simmons III is a senior East Carolina commit and is coming off a 19-of-31, 159 passing yard performance with three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).
Adrian Grey added 68 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging nearly six yards an attempt.
DuBose reverted to his offense’s performance against Griffin where they scored 45 unanswered (38 in the first half) in hopes that they get off to another fast start.
“We want to mimic that every week," DuBose said. "Offensively, we need to get off the ball and establish who we are. We want to put the pressure on them by playing smart, fast, and physical and get on the board as quick as possible."
After committing a single turnover over the first two games, DuBose and the Vikings want to keep it that way.
“We’ve been really good at holding on to the ball," DuBose said. "We had one turnover last week and none in the first game, so we do not want to make that a norm. Ball security is going to be a prime.”
On defense, DuBose wants to control the tempo and put the offense in positions to score.
“Defensively, we need to control the tempo and cause some turnovers. We want to set up the short fields," DuBose said. "We were able to do that all night and caused a lot of problems to make them give us the ball on our side of the fifty to score the quickly. Defense needs to help the offense and vice versa.”
Special teams were a pivotal point against Griffin with their two block punts by Ramecia Burgman and a blocked PAT by Malik Bryant.
“Special teams help on both sides of the ball to set the defense and offense up to make them successful all night," DuBose said. "This is Week 3 and we want to use this opportunity to make a great football team.”
The game kicks off at 8 p.m. at Martin Stadium.
