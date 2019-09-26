Banged up Rebels come off bye to face Herons

NASHVILLE, Ga. –– The bye week came at an opportune time for the Berrien Rebels last week.
Several key players are nursing injuries so it allowed them an extra week to get healthy. The open date also came on the heels of a 50-0 blowout loss to Wilcox County, which allowed coach Tim Alligood to go back to the drawing board in preparation for Friday night's game at Brantley County.
“The injury bug has bit us pretty good this season,” Alligood said. “We really need two off weeks to try to try to get everybody healed back up.
“(The bye week) was definitely good from the standpoint of putting (that game) behind us and pull some things out of the game that we really need to concentrate on and work on. That's kind of what we used the week for, to try to get better at those things and try to heal up some of the kids that needed to heal.”
The injury list includes a Who's Who of standout players. Starting linebacker Ezra Whitlock re-tore his ACL early this year. Gerrick Johnson, who set a school record with his seven-touchdown performance against Atkinson County, dislocated his elbow against Bacon County. Then, the Thursday before the Wilcox game, one of the team's best offensive lineman, Rusty Hiers, was hospitalized with staph infection.
“It's been something with the injuries so far this year,” Alligood said.
Berrien enters Friday night's game at Brantley County with a 2-2 record, following the loss to Wilcox County. According to Alligood, the Patriots were the first offense that could spread the Rebels' defense and get the ball to any spot on field. It posed a threat on the ground and through the air.
Though his defensive unit was exposed and allowed multiple big plays, Alligood believes that game will help his team prepare for Region 1-2A.
“For us, it was really good see that because that's what we're going to see in the region. When you look at Fitzgerald, they do the same thing; Thomasville, Brooks County and even Early's got some aspects of that in their offense,” Alligood said. “It just identified some things versus the spread that we really needed to shore up. I think that's why it's always good to play good people in your non-region schedule.”
Brantley County welcomes Berrien with a 2-1 record, sporting wins over Charlton County and Atkinson County.
“They're a big football team up front. It's basically the same team offensively, up front offensive line wise, that we saw last year. Even with our standout defensive line that we had, we still had issues with them last year trying to control the run at times,” Alligood said. “They pride themselves on establishing the run and just putting a hat on a hat with those big kids they got up front and controlling the clock and controlling the game.”
