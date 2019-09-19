VALDOSTA—After a 27-3 victory over East Coweta, Lowndes football is looking to get back to its standard. The win, and subsequent losses from other schools, made the Vikings the No. 25 team in the nation according to High School Football America’s week four “America 100” algorithm.
Though, a 24 point victory and a crack into the top 25 in the nation, the win was more lethargic than prior victories.
The Vikings were flagged eight times for 80 yards worth of penalties and were forced to punt a season-high five times.
“Can’t do that again,” quarterback Jacurri Brown said. “That right there is not going to get it done. If we do that Friday, that’s not good. That’s not the standard. We’ve got to score and score every time. We’ve got to. Defense might get tired. We can’t just keep on relying on them. Cause we’ve got to have their back like they’ve got ours.”
Brown leads the team in rushing yards but was only 2-of-7 passing against the Indians. His play could be the key to unlocking a new dimension of the Viking’s offense.
“There’s always mistakes,” Brown said about the Vikings hitting their full offensive potential.
“Every Sunday we come in and there’s always things that we have to fix and things that we have to get better on. But nah, we haven’t hit that … I’ve got to develop my passing game way more. It should be pass first and then run, but it’s run first and then pass. I’ve got to get that right.”
After the grinding win, the Vikings are set to host the No. 12 team in the nation at Martin Stadium.
Miami Northwestern is a six time state champion and eight time state finalist from Florida. They’ve produced NFL talent such as Giant’s cornerback Deandre Baker, Cowboy’s receiver Amari Cooper, and Saint’s quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
The Bulls have only allowed 37 points through four games with a bulk of those points coming in their 24-7 loss to IMG Academy.
Now, they set their sights on the Vikings who are looking to keep their early season momentum rolling.
“We’ve had good practices,” head coach Randy McPherson said. “Everybody is excited. They certainly know the caliber of team that Northwestern is. They’ve got a ton of tradition and a great program … we’ve been preparing hard.”
The Vikings preparedness has benefited them in earlier contest this season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They shutdown Parkview’s Cody Brown and held him to 22 yards on 17 carries.
They didn’t allow Champagnat to get their receivers into space or create any confusion with their pre-snap motions.
And they stomped Drew, only allowing them a touchdown on a fake special teams play.
With a program like Northwestern coming to the Concrete Palace, being prepared could make a world of difference in the outcome.
“We just keep working,” McPherson said. “Keep a business-like attitude and just try to get better … we want to execute better than we did last week. Get a little better each week. Play great defense and execute well on offense. That’s what we’re going to do.”
The Bulls are sure to provide a quintessential evaluation of where the Vikings are.
But no ranking, nor hype is going to rattle the Vikings from their mindset.
“Same (mindset) as any other,” Brown said about the upcoming contest. “Just win. Play with pride. Good sportsmanship and win the game. That’s the object.”
