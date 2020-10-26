VALDOSTA—Sometimes simply being on the field can solve all problems.
A three touchdown performance by running back Terrell Denson and a defensive shutout highlighted Valdosta’s 41-0 victory against the Westside Wolverines (3-3).
The Wildcats (2-3) have had a rough start to their season.
Already forced to cancel two earlier scheduled games due to COVID-19 concerns, the news broke that four-star quarterback Jake Garcia was granted eligibility elsewhere by the Georgia High School Association. This came after he was twice ruled ineligible at Valdosta.
As if that wasn’t back-breaking enough, roughly 10 players were forced to quarantine last week and three starting receivers and a defensive back were not available to play.
With the deck stacked, the Wildcats showed resiliency and got a much needed win before beginning region play next week.
“I’m just glad to get past this point,” head coach Rush Propst said after the game. “There’s been a lot of adversity. A lot of bad things have happened to this football team since Sept. 18. We beat Bainbridge (at home) on Sept. 18, we were playing with a lot of energy and a lot of passion, a lot to look forward to.”
“All of a sudden COVID hits you,” he continued. “I had to suspend two players for violation of team rules. Injury to another one of your players. The Jake Garcia saga. Two tough losses with Colquitt and Lowndes back to back. (Cancelling) two football games. Not being able to get in any sync or any consistency at all. When you dial all that up there’s a lot that’s happened to this football team. More than normal, more than usual.”
Valdosta (2-3) seemed destined to get off to a slow start against Westside after being forced into a third-and-long in their own territory on the opening possession.
But quarterback Amari Jones flung a 55-yard pass to Tajh Sanders to keep the drive alive, and found Sanders again for a 19-yard touchdown a few plays later to open scoring.
Jones finished with 193 passing yards with Sanders being responsible for 113 of those yards.
The first drive set the tone for the rest of the game. The Wildcats had their way on most drives and aside from a fumble and two missed field goals, they cashed in on each offensive opportunity.
Terrell Denson cashed in the most, scoring three touchdowns from the Wildcat formation.
Denson led Valdosta with 55 rushing yards but gave credit to the job the defense did while offense was undermanned.
“We know we really needed those receivers but we also know we’ve got a secondary that’s just as good and will do anything to make a play,” he said about the defensive unit’s performance. “When they go out there and execute like they’re supposed to, everything falls in place.”
Defensively, Valdosta showed tenacity against the Wolverines. They repeatedly forced them into down-and-distance situations and held Westside to 123 total yards—including -46 net rushing yards.
The Wolverines didn’t have much luck passing either, finishing 15-of-26 for 135 yards between two quarterbacks.
Valdosta’s Zay Williams had a pick-six right before halftime that killed Westside’s momentum and made multiple pass breakups throughout the contest.
The defensive performance was acknowledged by Propst who was impressed by the play of Williams.
“Any time you hold a team scoreless and we got a defensive score too. That was big,” Propst said. “A pick six out of Zay Williams. I think we need to be playing him more. He’s real athletic so we’ll figure out a way to get him in some nickel stuff. Defensively any time you shut anybody out it don’t matter. In high school football you shut someone out it’s a good night.”
The Wildcats are closing the book on the non-region part of their schedule. Hopefully, leaving behind the misfortunes that came with it.
Northside (3-4) awaits them in a home matchup on Oct. 30, fresh off a 43-9 victory against Luella.
For Propst, this is a fresh start for the Wildcats. A chance to put the past behind them and decide their own fates.
“Now everything is flushed backwards,” Propst said on the early part of the season. “It’s 0-0, everything counts from here on out. These next nine weeks will determine the legacy for this football team.”
The Wildcats are set to host the Northside Eagles in the first region contest of the season at Bazemore-Hyder stadium on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.
