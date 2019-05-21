VALDOSTA –– Valdosta High School boys and girls basketball held its year-end banquet Monday in the VHS cafeteria. In a ceremony that was filled with laughs, tears and fond memories, both the ‘Cats and Lady ‘Cats handed out awards to their players, coaches and team mothers. In additions to awards being handed out for both teams, Lady ‘Cats center Esmeralda Castillo and guard Nia Allen signed letters of intent with Albany Tech and Chattahoochee Valley respectively at the end of the banquet.
Lady ‘Cats head coach E.A. Wilcox reflected on his team’s 26-4 season, back-to-back Region 1-6A Championships and the team advancing to its first GHSA Class 6A State Final Four since 2003.
Former ‘Cats head coach Antonio Haynes was celebrated after stepping away from coaching after six seasons leading the ‘Cats. Haynes congratulated his former assistants Reshon Benjamin, David Brinson and Darious Dennard on moving on to new coaching opportunities. Benjamin agreed to become the head boys basketball coach at Lowndes, bringing Brinson with him as an assistant while Dennard was named the new boys head coach at Brooks County last week.
