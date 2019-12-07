MACON –– They knew what was coming, but John Milledge Academy was just too much for Valwood to handle in the GISA AAA State Championship Friday night.
Amaad Foston showed that he was as good as advertised, if not better.
The three-star running back carried JMA to victory with an eight-touchdown performance, beating Valwood 62-19.
Valwood took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter then it was the Foston show. There was no answer for the back and all Valwood could do was try to score with them.
That was harder said than done. JMA’s defensive front kept pressure on the quarterback and began forcing turnovers.
“Turnover bug got us tonight,” Valwood head coach Justin Henderson said. “That and a massive running attack. We've got to do a better job of not turning it over when they have that kind of running attack because the defense was tired and they just kept wearing on us. That’s what we thought they could do all week if we didn’t score with them and keep them off the field.”
JMA’s first takeaway was a strip sack in the second quarter that led to a Foston touchdown drive, putting JMA up 20-6 with under five minutes left in the second quarter.
Before the half could end, JMA recovered another fumble and intercepted a pass. That started the beginning of the end for Valwood.
Valwood has been a second-half team all season, capable of rallying back at any time. But Foston couldn’t be contained, Valwood turned the ball over five times, and their chances of rallying back gradually went away.
Foston was a juggernaut that ran over every team this season. That’s what JMA did against 13 teams and none could stop it, including Valwood.
Though it’s tough to come up short from their goal, Valwood had a year to remember.
“We took a team of 30 kids and they had so much adversity throughout the year,” Henderson said. “They lost their starting QB and they still kept battling through it. People stepped up, Pate Hogan stepped up, not the outcome they wanted but you know, what a way to fight…These kids are family and they fought their tails off for me because they love the game of football.”
Even though the score was lopsided, the clock was running, the Valiants still played until the clock hit zero.
“These boys are brothers, and they’ll be brothers for life,” Henderson said about his team and their effort. “They fought their tail off and that’s why they play the game this right here is what makes men out of them. That’s why people play the game of football, they want to be men when they’re done. This toughness being able to swallow this, because this isn’t easy you know I’d like to cry right now but, it’s part of growing up and being a man. That’s what football teaches you.
"From losing the first game of the season to going on a nine game win streak up to the state championship, the Valiants have plenty to be proud of.”
Emotions ran high but you could hear the murmurs of, “We’ll be back next year.”
That’s not just talk either, the expectation was a state championship this year and next year, the bar should still be as high. Valwood’s team has a bright future with a bunch of returning players, the message from coaches and family was to keep their heads up.
“This has been an unbelievable season,” Valwood offensive coordinator Isreal Troupe said. “To start off ,we didn’t know what we were going to have and how everybody was going to gel; and to make it here, that’s a big thing to make it here. The outcome isn’t what we wanted, we can’t turn the ball over and that’s on us on offense. But these kids vibe with the new guys that came in, and that senior group led us all the way here that’s a big thing. Like I told the group coming back, we’ll be back next year. So that’s the big thing, to keep their heads up.”
