VALDOSTA –– Thursday may have been the most eventful evening in local sports this year.
At Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, the Valdosta Wildcats soccer team was pushed to its limit in its second round playoff matchup against South Effingham. The Wildcats scored 10 minutes into the first half as a beautifully executed corner kick by striker Antonio Zapeta led to the game’s lone goal by defender Parker Jackson.
Despite numerous shots on goal by the Mustangs, the Wildcats’ defense held strong with a stellar performance by goalkeeper Bobby Wood.
The Wildcats hung on for a 1-0 victory to run their winning streak to 13 and advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history. Valdosta travels to No. 2 Johns Creek next Wednesday for a berth in the Class 6A state semifinals.
From one form of football to another, the Valdosta Wildcats football team took the field for its first spring practice Thursday afternoon. Several fans and supporters of the program came out to witness the team’s first spring practice since head coach Rush Propst’s non-renewal Tuesday night. Though Saturday’s practice was cancelled, the ‘Cats will take the field again Sunday at Valdosta High School.
On the baseball diamond, the Lowndes High Vikings snapped a three-game losing streak with a sweep of Newton.
The Vikings took down the Rams 9-5 in the opener, then took an early lead in Game 2 to secure the sweep with a 13-3 rout. With the wins, Lowndes improved to 22-10 on the season and move on to the second round of the state playoffs. The opponent and time of the game are yet to be determined.
Across town, Valdosta looked dominant in a two-game sweep of North Atlanta.
The ‘Cats took Game 1 by a score of 10-0 then locked up the sweep narrowly with a 3-2 win in Game 2.
Valdosta has won four straight to improve to 18-11 this season. The ‘Cats will host Statesboro in the second round Wednesday, May 5. The first game of the doubleheader is set for 4:30 p.m., followed by Game 2 at 7 p.m. If necessary, a third game will be played May 6 at 4:30 p.m.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
