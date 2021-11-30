WARRENTON, Ga. – The Brooks County Trojans (10-2) used a huge second half to pull away from the Warren County Screaming Devils (9-4) to win 51-30 and advance to the GHSA Class A Public semifinal round.
The Trojans faced a tough task in slowing down the Screaming Devils’ potent triple option offense, one that has allowed them to only need 16 pass attempts on the season.
The Trojans got the scoring started on a gutsy 4th and 4 call in Warren County territory. Junior quarterback Jamal Sanders kept it himself and ran it 31 yards to put the Trojans up 6-0, missing on the extra point attempt.
After a series of punts by both teams, the Trojans found the end zone again. A 45-yard pass from Sander to senior wide receiver Willie Brown set up a short touchdown run by senior running back Omari Arnold, who also converted the two-point conversion to put the Trojans up 14-0.
Warren County finally got rolling in the second quarter, putting together a lengthy drive. The Screaming Devils capped the drive with a short touchdown run, adding on a two-point conversion to make the score 14-8.
The Screaming Devils took their first lead during the second quarter on a 39-yard run. They converted another two-point conversion to make it 16-14.
Brooks County responded with a touchdown of their own late in the half. Arnold gashed the Screaming Devils’ defense for big chunk plays punched it in from two yards out and converted the two-point conversion.
The Trojans took a 22-16 lead into halftime.
The Trojans got off to an ideal start in the second half, shutting down the Screaming Devils on their opening possession. Arnold again sifted through the defense for a 36-yard touchdown run to put the Trojans up 29-16.
Warren County drove the length of the field on the ensuing drive. The Screaming Devils converted a critical fourth down via a rare pass to senior wide receiver Lorenzo Johnson to trim the Trojans’ lead to 29-22.
The Trojans went to the air on their next drive and came up with a huge play. Sanders found senior wide receiver Willie Brown for a 53-yard strike to put the Trojans up 36-22.
Despite coming up with a goal line stand, the Trojans coughed up the ball and handed it right back to Warren County. Senior running back Travis Moss did the work from there, punching it in to make it a 36-30 ball game.
It would not be enough, however. The Trojans drove it down the field, with Arnold capping the drive with a 10-yard run to put the Trojans up 44-30 following a successful two-point conversion.
After forcing a turnover on downs, the Trojans hit the Screaming Devils with a dagger. Arnold ran it in from 18 yards out for his fifth rushing touchdown of the game.
For Arnold, his 249 yards for the game puts him just 71 yards away from breaking Chris Cole’s all-time rushing record at Brooks County.
UP NEXT
The Trojans travel to Metter, Georgia, to take on the Metter Tigers (13-0) on Dec. 3.
