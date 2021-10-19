Arnold makes history as Trojans blow out Indians

QUITMAN – The Brooks County Trojans (5-2) used a strong second half to put away the Charlton County Indians (5-2) 42-7 for their third straight win.
The night was filled with both highs and lows, including some history for Omari Arnold. The star senior running back entered elite company during the game, passing the 5,000-yard mark for his career.
“There is just one other player in Brooks County history to rush for 5,000 yards,” Brooks County head coach Maurice Freeman said.
That player is Chris Cole, who played from 1991-1994. Cole rushed for 6,155 yards in his Trojan career.
The Trojans got off to a strong start, with the offense turning an early interception return by junior cornerback Saveon Carson into a 62-yard touchdown run from Arnold. Arnold would score again on a one yard run to stretch the Trojans’ lead to 14-0, passing the 5,000-yard mark in the process.
From there, things began going sideways for both teams. Junior quarterback Jamal Sanders had two fumbled snaps in the backfield as the Trojans began to stall out on offense.
“We have not had that problem all year,” Freeman said. “We are going to have work on our communication during practice this week to make sure that doesn’t keep happening.”
The Indians were also hit with the fumble bug. Junior running back Jaylen Lilley turned the ball over, wiping out what was a huge gain.
The Trojans were able to get back on track towards the end of the first half. Arnold burst through the Indian defense for a 90-yard touchdown run to give the Trojans a 21-0 lead at halftime.
Arnold would finish his night with 209 yards and 3 touchdowns on 15 carries. He now has 5,108 yards (and counting) in his career.
The Indians did fight back in the third quarter. Junior quarterback Jaylen King rushed for a 4-yard score to put the Indians on the board.
After getting a quick stop on defense, it looked as if the Indians would storm back and make things interesting. That’s when lightning struck for the Trojans in the form of a Carson interception return for a touchdown.
“That was a really huge moment for us,” Freeman said. “The Indians had all the momentum at that point, and we were able to make a huge play to swing the momentum back our way.”
Sanders took over the game from there, throwing a 61-yard touchdown pass to senior wideout Termaine Demps. A one-handed grab by Demps would set up another Sanders touchdown, this time a five-yard touchdown run.
The Indians played until the final whistle, forcing two interceptions in the fourth quarter. It simply just wasn’t enough to recover from the early deficit.
UP NEXT
Brooks County: Travels to Homerville to take on the Clinch County Panthers Oct. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.