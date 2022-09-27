With storms from Hurricane Ian on the way, several area high school football teams have altered their schedules.
While Valdosta and Lowndes are off this week in preparation for the Winnersville Classic Oct. 7, schools in surrounding counties have moved games.
The Valwood at Tiftarea game originally scheduled for Friday will be played this Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.
The upcoming game between Colquitt County and Lincoln (Fla.), originally scheduled for this Friday, has been moved to Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
As of Tuesday morning, Friday’s game between Tift County and Northside (Warner Robins) is still on schedule to be played at 7:30 p.m.
Lanier County football has moved its game against Pelham to Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in Lakeland.
The Cook Hornets football team has moved its game against Sumter to Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Due to weather, the following sporting events have been rescheduled per Berrien High School Athletic Director Jarrett Luke. Berrien football will host Jeff Davis Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Berrien softball will host Dodge Co Wednesday at 5 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information is obtained. Check back on valdostadailytimes.com for more information.
