Archer steps in for Hoover against Lowndes in Corky Kell Classic

VALDOSTA –– With its matchup against Hoover nixed, Lowndes has a new opponent at the Corky Kell Classic to open the season.
The Vikings will now face Archer on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Mill Creek High School.
Lowndes made it all the way to Class 7A State Championship game last season before falling to Marietta. Archer, a state quarterfinalist last season, figures to be a formidable foe for this year’s Corky Kell Classic.
Archer was originally set to take on Dacula in the Classic. Instead, Dacula will play Tucker Sept. 3.
