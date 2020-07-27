Archer steps in for Hoover against Lowndes in Corky Kell Classic

Shane Thomas | The Valdosta Daily TimesLowndes quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) breaks out for a big gain during a Class 7A State Playoff game against Grayson on Nov. 29, 2019 at Martin Stadium.

VALDOSTA –– With its matchup against Hoover nixed, Lowndes has a new opponent at the Corky Kell Classic to open the season.

The Vikings will now face Archer on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Mill Creek High School.

Lowndes made it all the way to Class 7A State Championship game last season before falling to Marietta. Archer, a state quarterfinalist last season, figures to be a formidable foe for this year’s Corky Kell Classic.

Archer was originally set to take on Dacula in the Classic. Instead, Dacula will play Tucker Sept. 3.

