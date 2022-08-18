VALDOSTA – Camden Anders tossed a five-inning no hitter as the Vikettes defeated Tift County 8-0 Tuesday evening.
Anders struck out 11 Blue Devils to help the Vikettes improve to 4-0 on the young season.
The Vikettes scored eight runs on nine hits. Madison Van Allen and Abby Rykard helped the cause offensively, both hitting home runs. Overall, Van Allen went 3-for-3 with a double and a homer with two RBIs while Rykard went 2-for-3 with a double and homer. Ellie Shaw went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and an RBI in the win.
Lowndes hosts Crisp County Thursday with the junior varsity game starting at 4 p.m. followed by the varsity game at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.