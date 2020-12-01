Anders resigns as Tift County head football coach

TIFTON — Ashley Anders has notified Tift County Schools of his decision to step down as the Blue Devils’ head football coach.
In a school system press release, Superintendent Adam Hathaway, Tift County High Principal Chad Stone, Athletic Director Rusty Smith, and the rest of Blue Devil Nation issued their thanks to Anders “for his commitment to the student athletes of Tift County since 2013 and wish him well in future coaching endeavors.”
“It’s been a good run,” said Anders. “I was very fortunate this was my first head coaching job. I’ve enjoyed my time here. I’m very appreciative to all the coaches and players who I’ve had the pleasure of working with and coaching.”
The release stated the search for the next head coach of the Tift County Blue Devil football program will begin immediately.
Anders joined the program as an assistant to then-head coach John Reid in 2013 before being promoted to the role in 2015.
Under Anders, the Blue Devils went 35-31 with four state tournament appearances. Tift advanced to the quarterfinals in 2017 and 2018. The team went 2-7 this year, falling to Grayson in the first round of state last week.
More than 40 players have signed college scholarships during Anders’ reign. Two current Blue Devils are currently committed to colleges and several more have received offers.
“A lot of great people here,” said Anders. “I’ve made some lifelong friendships being here at Tift County. I’ll continue to have those relationships.”
